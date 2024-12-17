Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IT professional celebrates 30 years of Army Civilian service

    WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Matthew Day 

    Watervliet Arsenal

    Watervliet Arsenal IT Supervisor John Baxter celebrated 30 years as an Army Civilian at America's canon and mortar factory November 2024. In addition to his service as an Army Civilian, Baxter served as an enlisted member in the New York Army National Guard stationed out of the Joint Force Headquarters in Latham, New York.

