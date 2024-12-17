IT professional celebrates 30 years of Army Civilian service

Watervliet Arsenal IT Supervisor John Baxter celebrated 30 years as an Army Civilian at America's canon and mortar factory November 2024. In addition to his service as an Army Civilian, Baxter served as an enlisted member in the New York Army National Guard stationed out of the Joint Force Headquarters in Latham, New York.
