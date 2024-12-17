405th AFSB commander sends Christmas, Holidays & New Years message to workforce

Courtesy Photo | As 2024 draws to a close, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As 2024 draws to a close, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your outstanding contributions to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, said Col. Ernest Lane II, the commander of the 405th AFSB. (Photo by Elisabeth Paque, Training Support Center Kaiserslautern) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – As 2024 draws to a close, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your outstanding contributions to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



This year has been marked by extraordinary challenges and triumphs, and your dedication, professionalism, and resilience have been truly inspiring.



We've accomplished so much together. From the herculean efforts in supporting the Presidential Drawdown Authority, Installation Logistics Support, All Things Poland, Contracting Support and the efficient rate at which we are generating readiness – your commitment to excellence has been unwavering.



I especially want to recognize our incredible Local National workforce. Your expertise, cultural insights, and tireless support are truly vital to our success.



The teamwork and camaraderie I've witnessed across the Brigade this year has been exceptional. You have consistently demonstrated the true meaning of "One Team," supporting each other and working together to overcome every obstacle.



This holiday season, I encourage you to take time to rest and recharge, spend quality time with loved ones, and celebrate the joys of the season. In the spirit of giving, consider extending a helping hand to someone in need – a small act of kindness can make a world of difference.



As we look forward to 2025, I am confident that the 405th AFSB will continue to excel. Let's return energized, ready to be even sharper and more lethal in our support to the Warrior.



Wishing you and your families a very Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a prosperous New Year!



Support the Warrior!



(Message by 405th AFSB Commander Col. Ernest Lane II)