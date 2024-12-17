HDI, CASP, and TSC partner to launch ARCTIC EDGE research workshops

The Homeland Defense Institute (HDI), the Center for Arctic Study & Policy (CASP), and the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies have partnered to execute a series of ARCTIC EDGE research workshops: “Deepening Understanding, Expanding Collaborations.” The three organizations seek to deepen understanding of the Arctic operating environment and expand collaboration with Allies and partners across academia, think tanks and research institutes. Exercise ARCTIC EDGE is the Department of Defense's premier annual Arctic Field Training Exercise, focused on enhancing joint force capabilities, interoperability, and mission effectiveness in executing full-spectrum Homeland Defense operations across all domains in the extreme Arctic environment.



On Dec. 12–13, 2024, the inaugural workshop of the series was held in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This foundational event provided an in-depth overview of U.S. and Canadian defense policies, Arctic challenges and priorities, and the objectives of the ARTIC EDGE exercise. More than 50 participants, representing 25 multi-national research organizations shared current gaps and seams in the security environment and deliberated solutions to DOD Arctic research priorities. Incorporating the insights and resources of these organizations allows the DOD to conduct more robust, forward-looking, and strategically relevant exercises and wargames.



The second workshop will center on Arctic wargame scenarios and lessons learned, examining identified gaps and seams to the contribute to the development of effective Arctic operations and strategies. The final workshop will culminate in a seminar and research presentations during the execution of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE in Anchorage, Alaska, in 2025.

