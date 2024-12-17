Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HDI, CASP, and TSC partner to launch ARCTIC EDGE research workshops

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HDI, CASP, and TSC partner to launch ARCTIC EDGE research workshops

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    The Homeland Defense Institute (HDI), the Center for Arctic Study & Policy (CASP), and the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies have partnered to execute a series of ARCTIC EDGE research workshops: “Deepening Understanding, Expanding Collaborations.” The inaugural workshop of the series was held Dec. 12–13, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.(Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 18:01
    Photo ID: 8806368
    VIRIN: 241212-D-D0067-6004
    Resolution: 640x405
    Size: 189.1 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HDI, CASP, and TSC partner to launch ARCTIC EDGE research workshops, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HDI, CASP, and TSC partner to launch ARCTIC EDGE research workshops

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Workshop
    Research
    ARCTIC EDGE
    security cooperation
    Ted Stevens Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download