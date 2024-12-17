The Homeland Defense Institute (HDI), the Center for Arctic Study & Policy (CASP), and the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies have partnered to execute a series of ARCTIC EDGE research workshops: “Deepening Understanding, Expanding Collaborations.” The inaugural workshop of the series was held Dec. 12–13, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.(Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 18:01
|Photo ID:
|8806368
|VIRIN:
|241212-D-D0067-6004
|Resolution:
|640x405
|Size:
|189.1 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HDI, CASP, and TSC partner to launch ARCTIC EDGE research workshops, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HDI, CASP, and TSC partner to launch ARCTIC EDGE research workshops
No keywords found.