HDI, CASP, and TSC partner to launch ARCTIC EDGE research workshops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Homeland Defense Institute (HDI), the Center for Arctic Study & Policy (CASP), and the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies have partnered to execute a series of ARCTIC EDGE research workshops: “Deepening Understanding, Expanding Collaborations.” The inaugural workshop of the series was held Dec. 12–13, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.(Courtesy photo)