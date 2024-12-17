AMCOM Celebrates 2024 UpLIFT Graduates

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command celebrated the graduation of 22 Upward...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command celebrated the graduation of 22 Upward Leadership Investment for Tomorrow program participants Dec. 12 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, marking the completion of a year-long leadership development program designed to build the Army’s next generation of civilian leaders. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command celebrated the graduation of 22 Upward Leadership Investment for Tomorrow program participants Dec. 12 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, marking the completion of a year-long leadership development program designed to build the Army’s next generation of civilian leaders.



Hosted by AMCOM Lift program manager and senior instructor Thomas Olszowy, the event showcased the success of the 12-month program, which provides new Army civilian employees with practical leadership training and professional development opportunities. AMCOM G1 Director Carlen Chestang Jr. served as the guest speaker and presented certificates to the graduates.



“You’ve taken an important step to develop yourselves and become stronger leaders,” said Chestang. “This program challenges participants to step outside of their comfort zones, face tough conversations, and grow both personally and professionally. I’m proud of what you’ve accomplished.”



The UpLIFT program focuses on Army leadership principles, leadership styles, active listening, and practical team-building activities. Graduates completed a variety of assignments, including capstone projects, community service initiatives and site visits to broaden their understanding of the Army profession.



Olszowy praised the graduates for their commitment and willingness to embrace the challenges of the program. “Leadership is about people, and stepping out from behind the desk is what this program is all about,” he said. “We pushed you out of your comfort zones, and you’re better leaders for it.”



The class also traveled to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where they had the opportunity to interact with Soldiers, observe aviation maintenance facilities, and even ride in a helicopter—a memorable experience for many.



Reflecting on the journey, graduate John Rickles from AMCOM’s Aviation Logistics Center said, “It’s a different view from up here,” referring to the perspective gained through the program’s leadership exercises.



Robust mentoring and training sessions throughout the year allowed participants to engage with senior leaders across Redstone Arsenal, further strengthening their leadership networks.



As the ceremony concluded, Chestang encouraged graduates to carry the lessons they learned back to their organizations. “Be ambassadors for leadership development and pay it forward,” he said. “Take what you’ve learned and use it to make your teams better.”



The next UpLIFT class is scheduled to begin in January 2025, continuing AMCOM’s investment in building a strong, resilient workforce prepared to meet the Army’s mission.



UpLIFT Graduates:

Brandon C. Bunley, AMCOM Security Assistance Management Directorate

Brendan K. Burns, AMCOM G-1

Ladarius T. Calloway, AMCOM Logistics Center

Matthew R. Coronel, AMCOM Logistics Center

Dr. Jeffrey D. Cox, Army Contracting Command

Dr. Felicia D. Haywood, PEO Missile and Space

Alyson M. Hergert, AMCOM Logistics Center

Jasime D. Jones, AMCOM Security Assistance Management Directorate

Joowon Lee, AMCOM Security Assistance Management Directorate

Schylo L. Lopez-Ruiz, AMCOM Logistics Center

Anthony C. Powell, AMCOM Logistics Center

John P. Rickles, AMCOM Logistics Center

Porshe’ M. Robinson, AMCOM Security Assistance Management Directorate

Olivia D. Roy, AMCOM Logistics Center

Kayla Lee Stewart, AMCOM Logistics Center

Natasha A. Tabor, U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity

Alexzina Taylor Wilks, AMCOM Legal

Larry N. Tharps II, AMCOM Security Assistance Management Directorate

Michael Z. Tyler, U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity

Mallory D. Vallone-Wells, AMCOM Security Assistance Management Directorate

Nenah-Piper I. White, AMCOM Logistics Center

Dave B. Wilson III, U.S. Army Garrison, Redstone Arsenal