AMCOM Celebrates 2024 UpLIFT Graduates

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command celebrated the graduation of 22 Upward Leadership Investment for Tomorrow program participants Dec. 12 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, marking the completion of a year-long leadership development program designed to build the Army’s next generation of civilian leaders.
|12.12.2024
|12.17.2024 16:23
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
