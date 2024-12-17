Wyoming Air National Guard Executes High-Stakes "Cheyenne Samurai" Mission, Showcasing Global Reach and Tactical Innovation

This mission builds upon the foundation of previous Air Mobility Command endurance operations, demonstrating the value of C-130Hs in the USINDOPACOM theater and reinforcing the Cowboy Guard’s role as the sword and shield of Wyoming and the nation.







While the mission showcased the Wyoming Air Guard’s global reach and multi-role versatility, the focus was on the innovation of the Citizen Airmen who planned, led and executed the mission.







“Cheyenne Samurai is proof the old H model has a few tricks left up its sleeve,” said Col. T.J. Gagnon, commander of the 153d Operations Group. “Utilizing tactics inside and outside of Herk nation, like staged aircrews, hot gas and special fueling operations, our crews planned to deliver simulated ordnance, drop off a tactical unit with fuel and medevac it's wounded.”







The 153d Airlift Wing rapidly launched into theater, delivering 15,000 pounds of cargo before transitioning from strategic airlift to a combat resupply mission — a tactical shift demonstrating the agile combat employment required in USINDOPACOM. Soon after, the yellow tail was eastbound with simulated patients treated by flight nurses and aeromedical technicians speeding toward higher-level care. The C-130H can carry up to 72 litter patients.







At the heart of the operation was a 32-year-old C-130H Hercules, which flew for 38 hours and 7 minutes over a 46-hour period — a testament to the generations of dedicated Guard maintainers. A skeleton crew of multi-capable Airmen handled refueling and maintenance, ensuring minimal ground time, a tactic designed to complicate enemy targeting.







“Operating the C-130H continuously for this long is not just a testament to the aircraft’s capabilities, but to the incredible teams of Airmen who keep it flying,” said the mission commander, call sign SWAAT. “This mission is not just about the pilots, flight nurses and aeromedical technicians–it’s about every member of the Wyoming Air Guard contributing their skills to deliver success. We fly for the brand.”







Staged aircrews allowed the aircraft to operate without requiring go-pills or duty day extensions. Under the Cheyenne Samurai model, the aircraft performed at the maximum level, while aircrews could maintain a normal work-rest cycle and circadian rhythm, enabling sustained operations.







One key challenge the mission addressed was the reality of contested communications.







“SWAAT executed the mission solely under his authority with the resources provided to meet the intent I gave before launch,” said Col. Justin Diehl, 153d Airlift Wing commander. “Mission-type orders and mission command are new concepts in the Air Force, and we must train hard with these tools in garrison to defeat enemies determined to disrupt our communication systems.







“In my opinion, the C-130J stretch fitted with external fuel tanks is the best platform for this mission, but as we prove time and again, humans are more important than hardware,” Diehl said. “The diverse experience and critical thinking of the Wyoming Air National Guard made this out-of-the-box concept a reality, proving we will max perform anything you park on the ramp as the sword and shield of the nation.”

