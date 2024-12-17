Courage to Walk Away: Overcoming Domestic Violence

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. –

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an average of 24 people per minute fall victim to rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. This stark statistic translates to over 12 million women and men affected in just one year. (National Domestic Violence Hotline, 2024) If that doesn’t grab your attention, consider this: nearly every nine seconds, a woman is beaten by an intimate partner, as reported by the Emory University School of Medicine. (Emory University School of Medicine, N.D.)



“I want people to be aware,” said one military member who found the courage to share her story after enduring over a decade of abuse in her marriage. “It took me a long time to leave a very abusive relationship, but I did. Even if you’re scared, even if children are involved, even if you’re terrified financially or afraid of not being believed—don’t stay; leaving is always the best option.”



This Air Force member’s journey to freedom illustrates the real struggles many face. After years of emotional and physical abuse, she made the brave decision to reclaim her life and share her story of resilience.



“It started with being told that I wasn’t good enough, that I wasn’t dressing the right way, that I was an embarrassment, that I wasn’t beautiful or smart enough,” she recalled. “I was demeaned and looked down upon by someone who vowed to love and protect me.”



Although she recognized the warning signs and knew her relationship was unhealthy, she stayed for the sake of her children. Over time, the abuse escalated.



“It wasn’t until I was physically assaulted that I said, ‘enough is enough,’” she explained.



With courage and time, this Sergent began her healing journey. She elevated her restricted report into an unrestricted one—an action that took tremendous faith in her command and the supporting agencies.



“When I lifted the report, I was terrified of all the questions that would follow,” she said. “I love my job, and despite my fear of judgment, I knew I had to take that step for my own safety.”



Several military agencies assisted with the reporting process to include Office of Special Investigations and Security Forces, but the most pivotal support came from the Family Advocacy Program, where she met Jasmine Reeves, a domestic violence advocate who continues to play an active role in her recovery.



“We are a treatment-driven service,” said Reeves. “We provide education, treatment, and most importantly, safety. Safety is always number one.”



Reeves explained that one of the key challenges many survivors face is self-doubt.



“Many victims wonder if they will be believed,” Reeves said. “I often ask them, ‘Do you know that for sure?’ It’s my job to keep them motivated and remind them that their voice matters.”



The Sergent spoke about the emotional roller coaster she endured throughout her journey but expressed how pivotal Reeves’ support was.



“There were times when I felt like I was spiraling,” she said. “Jasmine was there, reminding me, ‘You can’t get weak right now. You need to stay strong.’ She stood by me through every interview, court session, and moment of uncertainty.”



“As a leader, even if you feel like no one is in your corner, keep pushing,” the Sergent added. “There are people in the military who care—like Jasmine and the defenders from Security Forces. They go above and beyond to ensure your safety, from securing your home to enforcing military protective orders.”



Today, this Sergent is in a loving, supportive relationship and continues to serve on active-duty orders. She leads more than 100 Airmen in her unit and is on the road to full recovery.



“There’s power in being able to help others,” she said. “I want to educate people about domestic violence. It doesn’t matter what rank or gender you are—anyone could be experiencing it. It took me a long time to leave, but now I know I don’t have to be controlled or manipulated. I’ve learned that I am worthy, and I want to empower others to feel the same.”



The U.S. military maintains a zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence, and every branch, including the U.S. Air Force, has resources to support victims in need. Every report is taken seriously, and resources such as the FAP and military law enforcement are committed to protecting the safety of service members and their families.



If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Family Advocacy Program’s 24/7 line at (757) 276-1090 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233. Advocates are available 24/7.



