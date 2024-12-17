Lake O’ the Pines Celebrates 70 Years

Photo By Patrick Adelmann | A view of the emergency spillway, 1950’s and today, from Overlook Park at Lake O’...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Adelmann | A view of the emergency spillway, 1950’s and today, from Overlook Park at Lake O’ the Pines. The lake’s mission is to provide water to the Northeast Texas Municipal Water District and flood risk mitigation to communities along the Red River. (Illustration by Pat Adelmann) see less | View Image Page

Lake O’ the Pines and Ferrells Bridge Dam, in eastern Texas, will soon mark its 70th anniversary since ground was broken and construction began in January of 1955.



Authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1946, the dam and reservoir were originally known as the Ferrells Bridge Dam and Reservoir, with construction managed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New Orleans District.



“Reflecting on 70 years since the construction of the lake started, I am proud of what the Corps of Engineers has accomplished in the region,” said Cody Berry, Lake Manager at Lake O’ the Pines.



Initial impoundment for the lake began on August 21, 1957, when a cofferdam was put in place to stop the flow of Cypress Creek. This allowed for the completion of the dam’s embankment. Ten months later, on June 25, 1958, the dam was completed marking the completion of major construction. Deliberate impoundment began to fill the 17,638-acre conservation pool on February 8, 1960. The final project cost in October 1959 was just under $15 million, equivalent to almost $162 million today.



“The city of Jefferson is most thankful for the dam,” said Linda Starkey, a local resident and descendant of John and Charles Ferrell, who owned the site and former bridge, that the dam is named after.



“Every time it flooded there were rowboats in the streets before the dam was built,” Starkey recalled.



Just after the lake became operational, the name was designated as Lake O’ the Pines. In 1979, operation of the lake was transferred to the Fort Worth District.



“Development of the area, because of the lake, brought education to the poorer parts of the county,” said Carol McKenzie-Harrell, former superintendent of the Marion Independent School District. “The county went from low literacy to where children are now becoming doctors and lawyers.”



According to the National Assessment of Adult Literacy, during the 1950s, the enrollment rate for 14 to 17-year-olds in Marion County schools was 83% and by the late 1980s had reached 96%.



Today, the lake continues to provide flood risk mitigation to the Red River Basin and Marion County while supplying water storage for the Northeast Texas Municipal Water District. Recreation brings almost one million visitors to the lake annually.



“Now we look ahead to the next 70 years of protection against floods, providing for water supply, recreational opportunities, and natural resources conservation along with the progress of Marion County,” said Berry.