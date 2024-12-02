Army Corps to collect Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat improvement projects, beginning Dec. 27.



Visitors may drop off live Christmas trees until Feb. 17, 2025, to the Woodcock Creek Lake Overlook Recreation Area, located directly across from Siverling Road. Signs will be in place to help guide tree drop-offs.



The project office location address is 22079 State Highway 198, Saegertown, PA 16433.



Donations must be free of decorations and non-biodegradable materials. Artificial trees will not be accepted.



Trees will be used for structural fish habitat improvement projects. When anchored to the bottom of a waterbody, evergreen trees promote ideal habitats for attracting and holding a variety of fish species and other aquatic organisms. The facility averages 60 tree donations annually and are placed throughout the lake by project staff.



The decaying woody debris provides food resources necessary for aquatic macroinvertebrates to thrive, thus attracting insects favoring smaller fish species such as yellow perch, rock bass, and bluegill. With smaller prey fish present and hiding amongst the tree limbs, larger predatory fish species, such as smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, walleye, and muskellunge, will also frequent the structure, promoting great fishing opportunities for properly-licensed anglers.



For more information or questions, please contact the Woodcock Creek Lake office at (814) 763-4422.



Background

The Pittsburgh District covers 26,000 square miles, including parts of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It manages over 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, and 42 local flood-protection projects, working to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



