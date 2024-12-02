Army Corps to collect Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat improvement projects, beginning Dec. 27.
