    Army Corps to collect Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake

    SAEGERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Dan Jones 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat improvement projects, beginning Dec. 27.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 10:39
    Photo ID: 8805013
    VIRIN: 241216-A-XW512-1001
    Resolution: 2284x2970
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: SAEGERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Army Corps to collect Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake, by Dan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas Tree
    Woodcock Creek Lake

