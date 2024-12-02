Firefighting from the air: US Army trains at Milford Lake

Although we are far from the height of wildfire season, the U.S. Army is making the most of an unlikely training ground: the peaceful waters of U.S Army Corps of Engineers’ Milford Lake in Kansas. This serene lake landscape also serves as a vital training location for group of professionals drilling to save lives and property when disaster strikes.



On a windy overcast morning, the hum of rotor blades filled the air as a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter from the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion “Fighting Eagles”, part of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division based at Fort Riley, swooped low over the Milford Lake project.



The helicopter, equipped with a large, bright orange heavy-duty water bucket suspended underneath, hovered less than a dozen feet over the lake, practicing the precise operation required to scoop up and quickly release large amounts of water onto wildfires. This training, coordinated between USACE and the U.S. Army, marked this crew’s final drill in mastering their firefighting techniques.



“We train for execution of the mission and use these exercises to ensure our pilots and crews can operate under pressure,” said 1st Lt. Benjamin Retallick, a UH-60L Black Hawk pilot assigned to the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion. “[Milford] Lake provides a great environment where we can work on our methods.”



This training has become increasingly important as the Midwest braces for a potentially intense summer fire season amid ongoing drought conditions. In the case of the Fighting Eagles, Retallick said this training is required for their upcoming support of wildfire firefighting operations as far south as Texas.



“This is really good training for our aircrews that haven’t had water bucket training before,” said Retallick. “This type of mission is usually one and done but this qualification we’ve earned sets us apart and this could become a recurring mission set for us.”



Retallick said the ability to quickly and efficiently deploy aerial resources can often be the difference between a wildfire being contained or spreading uncontrollably.



“It’s critical for this mission to have several qualified crews and aircraft ready to respond,” he said. “Anything that increases our mission efficiency.”



A key training tool



Milford Lake has proven to be an ideal location for specialized U.S. Army training. The controlled setting is a stone’s throw from Fort Riley, allowing aircrews to practice without the stressors associated with an actual wildfire emergency while also providing ease of access to U.S. Army aviation facilities.



“Having this resource available so close to the airfield maximizes our time and efforts,” said Retallick. “This keeps the training less taxing on the crews and saves the aircraft a good deal of fuel and maintenance. That all helps us get the most out of our training.”



The aircrews, consisting of both veteran and newly trained personnel, have been practicing the intricacies of water bucket operations—as these techniques require precise coordination between the aircrews and firefighters on the ground. The helicopter flies low over the water, hovering to fill the bucket. Once full, the pilot ascends and maneuvers the aircraft to release the water onto a simulated fire area or designated drop zone.



“In an actual emergency we will coordinate with civilian firefighting crews on the ground who will direct our operations,” said Retallick. “We train to drop the water directly on the fire or ahead of the projected path in order to contain the spread.”



The bucket itself is no small feat to manage either. With a capacity of up to 1,000 gallons, it weighs several tons when full. Aircrews must control the heavy load on their aircraft while also working in tight coordination with firefighters on the ground to ensure they drop the water where it is needed most.



Even the smallest mistake can have disastrous consequences to the safety of firefighters on the ground, which is why training at the lake is so vital.



The community's support



In addition to helping the aircrews, U.S. Army training at Milford Lake also serves to engage the local community. Residents and park-goers often find themselves witnessing the impressive operations from a distance, as the helicopters often work over the water.



“It’s good that we can be available to the Army as a practice area,” said Bill Whitworth, Milford Lake operations project manager. “We already provide a great asset to the recreational public and to allow the Army to use the largest man-made lake in Kansas for training is even more satisfying. Milford [Lake] is a great asset for the Army and the public likes to watch and see the Army close at hand.”



USACE has been supportive of the collaboration, recognizing the importance of both training and the potential benefits to the community in times of crisis.



“This bucket training benefits the training of their pilots and crew and allows us a resource if something happens [in the local communities],” said Whitworth. “Plus, it’s fun to watch. So, this works for everybody.”



A lifeline in firefighting



While the lake provides a much-needed space for training, it might eventually save the day in the event of a real wildfire emergency. The “Fighting Eagles” are qualified aerial firefighters, and in the case of a local wildfire, they would deploy from the lake to the wildfire’s location.



But for now, Milford Lake plays a role in making sure the crew is prepared for whatever fire season may bring.



“As the wildfire season approaches, we hope that we don’t have to respond to a major fire here,” Retallick said. “But if we do, we’ll be ready, thanks to the preparation and teamwork we’ve practiced here.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2024 Date Posted: 12.17.2024 10:45 Story ID: 487685 Location: KANSAS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firefighting from the air: US Army trains at Milford Lake, by Taylor King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.