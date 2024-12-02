41st FAB becomes first U.S. Army unit to receive new M270A2 MLRS

Photo By Spc. Hunter Carpenter | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hunter Carpenter | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct preventive maintenance checks and services on their nine newly fielded M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems at a motor pool on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. By modernizing with the acquisition of the M270A2, the 41st FAB is increasing its organic capabilities. This increase in capability bolsters the ability of the U.S. and NATO allies to project combat power across the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – U.S. Army V Corps has increased its indirect fire capabilities as its 41st Field Artillery Brigade became the first U.S. Army unit to be fully outfitted with the M270A2 next-generation Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024.



The 41st Field Artillery Brigade, one of V Corps’ three permanently forward-deployed brigades, is reinforcing its regional readiness and posture through the replacement of the legacy A1 systems with fully updated versions of the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System. The new A2 system provides upgraded technology and increased survivability.



Capt. Kendal Peter, commander of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, said the new system provides a number of advantages over its predecessor.



“The major difference we have seen with the M270A2 is that they are a little bit faster and more mobile,” Peter said. “They have an improved cab that protects the soldiers which the M270A1 did not have, as well as a myriad of system upgrades that allow us to shoot faster and process missions more efficiently.”



The modernization of the MLRS includes new 600-horsepower engines, updated fire control systems and software, and an improved and enlarged armored cab. The new platform also provides the ability to utilize the Army’s next generation of munitions.



The brigade used the M270A2 for the first time during Exercise Dynamic Front 25 in November, a multinational exercise designed to improve U.S. and NATO allies' abilities to execute artillery fire missions through live-fire exercises.



Lockheed-Martin first delivered the M270A2 to the U.S. Army Red River Depot in 2022 before it was pushed out to Army units for utilization. The system will also be adopted by other NATO-member militaries, including Germany and the United Kingdom.



41st FAB began receiving the latest version of the MLRS in October 2024, giving them time to become acquainted with the new system prior to its operational debut during Dynamic Front 25 alongside NATO allies and their own long-range missile systems.



All of the improvements on the MLRS will further increase interoperability and the ability of NATO allies and regional partner forces to deter any potential adversaries.



Staff Sgt. Zariah Fernandez, a platoon sergeant for Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, looks forward to continuing to build deterrence through multinational exercises.



“Being in Europe we have had the opportunity to do a lot of NATO and joint exercises,” Fernandez said. “I am really looking forward to us being able to get in with our allies and execute long-range munition fires and seeing what we can do with them.”



By modernizing the M270A2, the 41st FAB is advancing its current modernization initiatives and enhancing force protection measures across the NATO partnership. V Corps’ increase in its permanent presence showcases its enduring support for regional security across the European theater.



“Being the only field artillery brigade that supports the European theater, we are the number one call when it comes to a conflict,” said Peter. “I have full confidence that our batteries can rise to the challenge and support any mission or conflict we get called to.”