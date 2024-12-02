Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41FAB conducts preventive maintenance checks and services on M270A2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.16.2024

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade perform preventive maintenance checks and services on an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems at a motor pool on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. By modernizing with the acquisition of the M270A2, the 41st FAB is increasing its organic capabilities. This increase in capability bolsters the ability of the U.S. and NATO allies to project combat power across the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    -00:00:04:29 - 00:00:10:14: M270A2 displays
    - 00:00:10:15 - 00:00:15:08: Opening the M270A2 head bumper
    - 00:00:15:13 - 00:00:26:13: Soldier climbs onto M270A2
    - 00:00:26:14 - 00:00:37:18: Soldiers conducting maintenance on M270A2
    - 00:00:37:18 - 00:00:42:11: Soldiers conducting maintenance on M270A2
    -00:00:42:11- 00:00:48:07: Two soldiers examining the system
    - 00:00:48:08 - 00:00:56:04: Lowering the hook line
    -00:00:56:06 - 00:01:02:14: Hooking the ammunition pods
    -00:01:02:15 - 00:01:15:00: Reloading ammunition pods into the M270A2
    - 00:01:15:01- 00:01:24:05: Soldiers checking the ammunition pod
    - 00:01:24:06 - 00:01:33:21: Soldier grounding the M270A2
    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947189
    VIRIN: 241216-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739515
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41FAB conducts preventive maintenance checks and services on M270A2, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    41st FAB becomes first U.S. Army unit to receive new M270A2 MLRS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    1-77FAR
    M270A2
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download