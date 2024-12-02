41FAB conducts preventive maintenance checks and services on M270A2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade perform preventive maintenance checks and services on an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems at a motor pool on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. By modernizing with the acquisition of the M270A2, the 41st FAB is increasing its organic capabilities. This increase in capability bolsters the ability of the U.S. and NATO allies to project combat power across the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)



-00:00:04:29 - 00:00:10:14: M270A2 displays

- 00:00:10:15 - 00:00:15:08: Opening the M270A2 head bumper

- 00:00:15:13 - 00:00:26:13: Soldier climbs onto M270A2

- 00:00:26:14 - 00:00:37:18: Soldiers conducting maintenance on M270A2

- 00:00:37:18 - 00:00:42:11: Soldiers conducting maintenance on M270A2

-00:00:42:11- 00:00:48:07: Two soldiers examining the system

- 00:00:48:08 - 00:00:56:04: Lowering the hook line

-00:00:56:06 - 00:01:02:14: Hooking the ammunition pods

-00:01:02:15 - 00:01:15:00: Reloading ammunition pods into the M270A2

- 00:01:15:01- 00:01:24:05: Soldiers checking the ammunition pod

- 00:01:24:06 - 00:01:33:21: Soldier grounding the M270A2

END