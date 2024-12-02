Wolf Pack hosts its first Joint Force Graduation ceremony

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- More than 60 students from across the peninsula walked across the base theater stage to receive graduation certificates during Kunsan’s first-ever Joint Force College Graduation ceremony, Dec.13, 2024.



The ceremony, organized by the 8th Force Support Squadron, Kunsan Top 3 organization, and ROKAF’s 38th Fighter Group, celebrated 67 military members' and civilians’ scholastic achievements at various collegiate levels.



Typically, members of the Air Force who complete their Community College of the Air Force degrees are celebrated in a ceremony upon completion. However, organizers decided to expand this event to include all members of the Joint Force who had completed their civilian degrees within the last five years.



“Not only does this event mean a lot to our ROKAF partners, but also to our service members, many of whom, were unable to walk across the stage during their school’s commencement ceremonies due to the recent pandemic or service commitments,” said Master Sgt. Michael Baty, graduation organizer. “It's our opportunity to recognize them and leave that lasting impression that education and professional development within the military and civilian communities is important and worth celebrating.”



“Additionally, we wanted to use this important milestone to build upon the relationships that we have fostered between the U.S. Army, Air Force, ROKAF, and civilians at Kunsan,” said Park Sanghee, 8th FSS Force Development Flight chief.



To reinforce this partnership and commitment to education, participants were presented their graduation certificates by Col. Peter Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and ROKAF Col. Dong-Woo Seo, 38th Fighter Group commander.



“It's the intellectual curiosity you’ve developed that is the force multiplier, said Kasarksis. “The ability to think, to challenge assumptions and communicate them in a meaningful, productive way is what makes our militaries superior. Do not lose the curiosity, bring it forward into your units and your personal lives.”



During the ceremony, graduates were recognized for completing 17 associate degrees, 28 bachelor's degrees, 20 master’s degrees, and two doctorate degrees. Four outstanding graduates were presented with scholarships from private organizations for exceptional achievement during their academic journey.



TSgt Haily Haux, recognized for a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Relations from Waldorf University, stated that she was proud to be given an opportunity to celebrate with other exceptional students and joint partners, many of whom she serves with every day.



“As an online student I never really got the opportunity to feel like I was accomplishing an academic achievement among my peers,” said Haux. “To be able to walk across the stage with fellow graduates and coworkers for the first time made me feel like an actual college student. I'll never forget it.”



Organizers hope the Joint Force Graduations will inspire a lasting culture of academic excellence within the Wolf Pack moving forward, where every achievement—big or small—is a shared celebration of resilience and teamwork.



“This event was only possible thanks to the organization team, FSS leadership, and all the volunteers that helped,” said Park. “I hope that events like this one will become normalized across the peninsula.”

Date Taken: 12.17.2024 Date Posted: 12.16.2024 Story ID: 487657 Wolf Pack hosts its first Joint Force Graduation ceremony, by SSgt Nicholas Ross