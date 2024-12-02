YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – The Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Operation Support Wing hosted its annual mochi-pounding ceremony, bringing together U.S. and JASDF personnel to celebrate cultural exchange and teamwork at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13.



The centuries-old tradition involved steaming glutinous rice before rhythmically pounding it with large wooden mallets in a mortar to create a sticky dough. Symbolizing unity and prosperity, mochi-pounding marks the arrival of the New Year in Japan. Once prepared, the mochi was shaped into small round cakes and served as part of the traditional celebratory meal.



The ceremony not only celebrates Japanese culture but also provides a unique opportunity for U.S. and JASDF personnel to collaborate and strengthen their bonds through shared customs. This year’s event saw both JASDF and U.S. military personnel working together to prepare the mochi, fostering teamwork and cultural understanding.



“At Yokota, the mochi-pounding ceremonies are a bit unique,” said Keisuke Kitano, JASDF Operational Support Wing liaison. “This event allows us an opportunity to welcome U.S. members and share Japanese culture, promoting exchange and teamwork.”



The annual mochi-pounding ceremony highlights the strength of the partnership between U.S. and Japanese forces. It not only fosters cultural understanding and mutual respect but also strengthens community bonds, offering both forces a unique opportunity to work together and build lasting friendships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 12.16.2024 19:14 Story ID: 487650 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JASDF hosts annual mochi-pounding ceremony, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.