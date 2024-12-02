The U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) command team served as keynote speakers at both of Yuma’s local Wreaths Across America ceremonies on December 14, 2024.



YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare appeared at Desert Lawn Cemetery in the morning and YPG Commander Col. John Nelson spoke at Sunset Vista Cemetery in the afternoon.



The annual ceremony holds a seasonal significance by remembering the fallen, honoring those who have served, and teaching the next generation the cost of freedom.



Both men noted that in decades past most Americans either served in uniform themselves or had at least one immediate family member who did, which changed after the adoption of an all-volunteer force in the early 1970s.



"I personally feel a close affinity to American service members of all eras," said Nelson in his remarks. "Whether they were the most highly decorated combat veterans or peacetime conscripts who never left this nation’s shores, they all ran the risk of giving what Abraham Lincoln called, 'the last full measure of devotion' to protect our country and what it stands for. All are worthy of our respect and gratitude for their service, and all deserve to be remembered."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2024 Date Posted: 12.16.2024 15:38 Story ID: 487620 Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An enduring commitment to honor service: YPG command team keynotes annual events, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.