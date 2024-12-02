Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YPG command team keynotes local Wreaths Across America ceremonies

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    YPG command team keynotes local Wreaths Across America ceremonies

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Provin Ground Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (right) keynotes the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Desert Lawn Cemetery on December 14, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8802699
    VIRIN: 241214-A-IK096-2119
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPG command team keynotes local Wreaths Across America ceremonies, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download