A Welcomed FTEC Upgrade

Photo By Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Laura Roberts, 315th Fighter Squadron munitions controller, virtually attends the First Term Enlisted Course alongside 20th Fighter Wing first term Airmen at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 15, 2024. Roberts was the first Airman assigned to one of Shaw's geographically separated units to virtually attend FTEC, advancing Shaw's initiative to ensure that every Airman—regardless of location—is prepared to meet mission demands and embody the Air Force's standards of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Class Mariana Tafur)

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – The 20th Fighter Wing is leading the charge in modernizing training for first-term Airmen, enhancing the First Term Enlisted Course with technological and course material updates.



The updates include an entirely new portion of the course focused on deployment readiness, including the new Air Force Force Generation model, multi-capable Airmen and agile combat employment, as well as a physical refresh of the room with a mural painted by a military spouse and the introduction of a broadcasting system designed to allow virtual attendance of the course for any Airmen assigned to one of Shaw’s 33 geographically separated units.



Designed to meet the unique needs of GSU Airmen, this technological innovation overcomes the geographical divide to enable engagement in live sessions, participation in discussions and interaction with leadership.

Senior Airman Laura Roberts, 315th Fighter Squadron munitions controller, was the first Airman assigned to one of Shaw AFB’s GSU’s to participate in the updated FTEC program at Shaw.



"As an Airman assigned to a GSU and a mother, attending virtually due to family responsibilities and the logistical challenges of traveling to South Carolina was favorable," said Roberts. "FTEC provided valuable information on Air Force programs that helped set up my fellow wingmen and I for success."



The updated FTEC format represents a vital step toward ensuring Airman readiness and success. By making connections to critical resources such as the education center, family advocacy programs and leadership engagement. The program ensures that Airmen assigned to Shaw’s GSU’s are not only informed but also equipped to excel in their roles.



By modernizing its training approach, the 20th FW reinforces its commitment to building a force that is mission ready and capable of meeting challenges at any given time. The updated FTEC fosters a stronger sense of connection, morale, mission effectiveness and belonging among all Airmen. This innovation ensures that every Airman—regardless of location—is prepared to meet mission demands and embodies the Air Force’s standards of excellence.