Coast Guard District 7 announces new interactive LNM website for mariners

MIAMI – The Coast Guard recently updated the user interface to the Local Notice to Mariners and Light Lists in an effort to modernize and improve the accessibility, accuracy and overall user experience for mariners and stakeholders.



This update was released the week of Dec. 2.



The upgrades are designed to improve accessibility, accuracy, and efficiency for mariners and stakeholders by providing real-time, customizable marine safety information.



Beginning in January 2025, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Coast Survey will discontinue the production of paper charts. Due to this change, the Coast Guard transitioned from the traditional, paper-based files, which were inefficient and posed challenges for mariners needing timely, accurate information.



“The modernized Local Notice to Mariners creates access to the most up to date Marine Safety Information available, in a customizable, chart-based and interactive format,” said Cmdr. Nicholas Seniuk, Waterways Management Branch Chief for the Seventh Coast Guard District. “The data can be presented graphically on the interactive map viewer, in tabular format on the Coast Guard Navigation Center website, as a document, or rendered within certain geospatial information software.”



Coast Guard District Seven collaborated with the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center to redesign the LNM and Light List platforms.



Key actions included:



Transitioning from static, paper-based charts to interactive maps using official waterway names.



Implementing real-time updates: LNMs refresh every 15 minutes, and Light List data updates every 24 hours following verification.



Creating features for users to customize, filter, and print maritime safety data tailored to specific voyages.



Eliminating weekly files, including LNMs and Light List corrections, to focus resources on delivering accurate, up-to-the-minute data.



The updated platform provides mariners with unparalleled access to critical navigation tools:



Near real-time updates ensure the most current and verified safety information is always available.



Mariners can now access Marine Safety Information in a format of their choosing, including online, printable, or geospatial software integrations.



Customizable features allow users to generate tailored safety information lists, streamlining voyage planning and improving operational efficiency.



Key changes for Mariners:



Transition from Paper Charts: As NOAA phases out paper charts, the Coast Guard is adopting official waterway names for navigation references.



Interactive Maps: LNMs and Light Lists are now displayed on a user-friendly, interactive map.



Real-time Updates: LNMs update every 15 minutes, and Light Lists every 24 hours.



Customizable Access: Users can create and print lists tailored to their voyages or download the entire LNM.



For a user guide and more information, visit the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center. Questions can be submitted through the Contact Us page by selecting 'LNMs or Light Lists' from the dropdown menu.



This modernization represents a significant leap in maritime safety, aligning the Coast Guard with cutting-edge navigation technology to ensure the safety and efficiency of mariners worldwide.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 12.16.2024 12:30 Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US