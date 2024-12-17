This video is a visual guide on how to operate the new U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center's marine safety information website, Dec. 12, 2024. The Coast Guard recently updated the user interface to the Local Notice to Mariners and Light List in an effort to modernize and improve accessibility, accuracy, and overall user experience for mariners and stakeholders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by David Lieberman and Chief Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll)
|12.12.2024
|12.17.2024 17:20
|B-Roll
|947342
|212124-G-os599-1002
|DOD_110741573
|00:06:13
|FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
Coast Guard District 7 announces new interactive LNM website for mariners
