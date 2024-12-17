Coast Guard District 7 announces new interactive LNM website for mariners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947342" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video is a visual guide on how to operate the new U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center's marine safety information website, Dec. 12, 2024. The Coast Guard recently updated the user interface to the Local Notice to Mariners and Light List in an effort to modernize and improve accessibility, accuracy, and overall user experience for mariners and stakeholders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by David Lieberman and Chief Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll)