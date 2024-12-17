Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard District 7 announces new interactive LNM website for mariners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    This video is a visual guide on how to operate the new U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center's marine safety information website, Dec. 12, 2024. The Coast Guard recently updated the user interface to the Local Notice to Mariners and Light List in an effort to modernize and improve accessibility, accuracy, and overall user experience for mariners and stakeholders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by David Lieberman and Chief Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947342
    VIRIN: 212124-G-os599-1002
    Filename: DOD_110741573
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard District 7 announces new interactive LNM website for mariners

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prevention marine safety NAVCEN coast guard district 7 LNM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download