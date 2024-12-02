USS Savannah Arrives in Sihanoukville, Cambodia After Eight Years

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia - The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) arrived in Sihanoukville, Cambodia for a port visit, Dec. 16.



Savannah’s visit to Cambodia demonstrates the growth of the U.S. and Cambodia relationship, rooted in strong historical and cultural linkages.



"Thank you to the people of Sihanoukville for their warm welcome to the Savannah team,” said Cmdr. Dan Sledz, commanding officer of Savannah. “Cambodia is a key partner for us in the region, and this port visit provides us an important opportunity to meet with local leaders."



It is the first U.S Navy ship to visit the Kingdom of Cambodia after eight years.



As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

