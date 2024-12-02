204th MEB Transfers Authority of CJTF-HOA Mission to 158th MEB

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti – The 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), Utah Army National Guard, transferred authority of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) headquarters staff mission to the 158th MEB, Arizona Army National Guard, on Dec. 13, 2024, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.



Their responsibilities to CJTF-HOA include ensuring strong strategic partnerships with Djibouti and allied nations, responding to crises, and promoting regional stability and peace. They play a key role at headquarters, coordinating efforts and supporting mission goals.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, CJTF-HOA commanding general, presided over the transfer of authority ceremony and addressed the 204th MEB.



“Your arrival in March marked the beginning of a new chapter for your command,” Cashman said. “Your expertise in command and control, engineering support, and logistical operations has been instrumental in achieving our mission objectives.”



Cashman highlighted the contributions of the 204th MEB to CJTF-HOA during their time in the Horn of Africa.



“You pulled off three impressive events back-to-back, including Partner Appreciation Day, the East Africa Security Forum, and Exercise Bullshark,” Cashman said. “All efforts were extremely successful, and your achievements are a testament to your dedication, expertise, and teamwork.”



Since April 2024, the 204th MEB has provided critical support to the CJTF-HOA mission, engaging in logistical operations, base management tasks, and crisis response exercises. Their efforts have extended beyond Djibouti to outstations across Africa.



U.S. Army Col. Woodrow Miner, 204th MEB commander and outgoing chief of staff, offered words of encouragement to the incoming 158th MEB.



“To the 158th MEB: Embrace the tough times because they will be rewarding as you grow personally and professionally while working in this combined-joint environment,” Miner said.



He also thanked the soldiers of the 204th MEB for their hard work and efforts as their time came to an end, making way for the 158th MEB to assume authority.



Charged with continuing combat readiness and providing support, the 158th MEB is vital to advancing the goals of the CJTF-HOA mission. This deployment reflects the U.S. military’s enduring commitment to promoting stability, security, and collaboration in the region, safeguarding local communities and strategic interests. Building on the groundwork laid by their predecessors, the 158th MEB will address regional challenges, foster partnerships with host nations, and enhance security cooperation.



“To the soldiers of the 158th MEB: It is an honor to stand before you as we assume this critical responsibility,” U.S. Army Col. Peter Garver, 158th MEB commander, said. “We are aware of the immense trust placed in us and are ready to meet the challenges ahead with the same level of dedication and excellence demonstrated by our predecessors.”

