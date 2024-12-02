204th MEB Transfers Authority of CJTF-HOA Mission to 158th MEB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A transfer of authority took place between the outgoing 204th Maneuverability Enhancement Brigade (MEB) and the 158th MEB at Camp Lemonnier on Dec. 13, 2024. During a transfer of authority ceremony, the outgoing MEB uncases their guidon to signify redeployment to home station while the incoming MEB cases their guidon to signal the assumption of command. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Webster)