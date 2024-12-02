Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    204th MEB Transfers Authority of CJTF-HOA Mission to 158th MEB

    DJIBOUTI

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Pfc. James Webster 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A transfer of authority took place between the outgoing 204th Maneuverability Enhancement Brigade (MEB) and the 158th MEB at Camp Lemonnier on Dec. 13, 2024. During a transfer of authority ceremony, the outgoing MEB uncases their guidon to signify redeployment to home station while the incoming MEB cases their guidon to signal the assumption of command. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Webster)

    Djibouti
    Africa
    USAFRICOM
    Utah
    Arizona
    CJTF-HOA

