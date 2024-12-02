NAMRU San Antonio recognizes Civilians of the Year during All Hands/Holiday Social

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 13, 2024) – To ring in the holiday season, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio held an All Hands and Holiday Social at the Fort Sam Houston Community Center.
Activities included lunch, recognition of December birthdays, presentation of awards for Civilians of the Half Year and Year, awarding of Time-off Awards, Holiday Sweater & Best Dessert Contests, and concluding with the White Elephant Gift Exchange.
Burrell Parmer, of Monroe, La., the command public affairs officer, was recognized by Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel, Nurse Corps, as the command’s Fiscal Year 2024 “Support Staff” Civilian of the Year and Dr. Clifford Morgan, of Washington D.C., a research cell biologist assigned to the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine Directorate, was recognized as the FY 2024 “Science Staff” Civilian of the Year.
Additionally, Parmer and Morgan received FY 2024 “Support Staff” and “Science Staff” Civilians of the Half Year honors.
NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.
Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.
