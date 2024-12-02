NAMRU San Antonio recognizes Civilians of the Year during All Hands/Holiday Social

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 13, 2024) – Burrell Parmer (center), of Monroe, La., the command public affairs officer assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was recognized by Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel, Nurse Corps, and Command Senior Enlisted Leader Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Christopher Brown, as the command’s Fiscal Year 2024 “Support Staff” Civilian of the Year during an All Hands/Holiday Social held at the Fort Sam Houston Community Center. Additionally, Parmer received FY 2024 “Support Staff” Civilian of the Half Year honors. Parmer, a retired U.S. Marine and commander of Fred Brock American Legion Post No. 828, has served as a Navy civilian for three years. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)