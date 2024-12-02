CENSECFOR Selects 2024 Apex Sailor

The Center for Security Forces (CENSECFOR) proudly announces that Master-at-Arms 1st Class Patrick Hill, assigned to Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, is the command’s 2024 Sailor of the Year (SOY), Dec. 12.



Established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet, the SOY Program annually recognizes outstanding performance worldwide for afloat and shore-based sailors, active and reserve.



Hill, a native of Fort Hood, Texas, earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of South Alabama in 2013. He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy and began basic training in 2015, and following graduation, he pursued a career in the enlisted master-at-Arms rating.



“I was truly humbled and honored to be selected as the CENSECFOR 2024 Sailor of the Year,” said Hill. “When I first heard the news, I honestly didn’t know how to react—it was a mix of disbelief and deep gratitude. This recognition means so much to me because it highlights my hard work, personal dedication, and commitment and reflects the exceptional leadership and mentorship I’ve received throughout my career.



While assigned as an instructor at one of the Navy’s largest apprenticeship schools, Hill served as the leading petty officer for the Training Support Department, overseeing 24 sailors, including four first class petty officers, and led the training and development of 184 students.



“MA1 Hill’s impact was far-reaching,” as noted in Hill’s SOY nomination package endorsed by NTTC Lackland Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Breckenridge. “Petty Officer Hill sets the standard by which excellence in the Navy should be measured, anchoring the Navy’s mission through his unparalleled leadership and relentless pursuit of personal and professional mastery.”



Before being stationed at NTTC Lackland for instructor duty, Hill served with the security detachment at Naval Air Station Lemoore in Kings County and Fresno County, California. He also served aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), homeported at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington.



When asked if he had to select one person who had the most significant impact on his naval career, Hill replied, “I’ve had the privilege of working with many fantastic leaders who have supported me throughout my career, and it’s incredibly difficult to name just one. However, if I had to, I’d say it was retired Master Chief Ira Wenze.”



Hill further shared that although Wenze passed away a few years ago, the voice of his long-time mentor echoes in his heart and mind, and Wenze’s influence continues to guide him to this day.



“Stay focused, stay humble, and always be willing to learn,” shared Hill as a shout-out to Sailors in the fleet pursuing the honor and prestige of being selected as SOY by their commands. “Success doesn’t come overnight—it’s about consistently putting in the effort, seeking opportunities to grow, and maintaining a positive attitude even when times get tough—a steady, relentless pressure is the key.”



Hill has already set his sights on his next career milestone: advancing to a senior enlisted position. In that position, He knows he can have a broader impact on the command and his Sailors. He is committed to continued growth as a leader and prioritizing his team's needs and mission.



The Center for Security Forces provides specialized training to more than 20,000 students annually in Force Protection, Expeditionary Warfare, Code of Conduct, Law Enforcement, and Small Boat Operations. It has training locations worldwide and is known for its motto: “Where Training Breeds Confidence.

