    High-Risk Traffic Stops

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Caballa 

    Center for Security Forces

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Patrick Hill provides hands-on training to students attending the U.S. Navy's Master-at-Arms "A" School at Naval Technical Training Center Lackland. The class is in week five of the seven-week course training on felony or high-risk traffic stops. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Master-at-Arms Justin Caballa.)

    CENSECFOR Selects 2024 Apex Sailor

