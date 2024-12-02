Master-at-Arms 1st Class Patrick Hill provides hands-on training to students attending the U.S. Navy's Master-at-Arms "A" School at Naval Technical Training Center Lackland. The class is in week five of the seven-week course training on felony or high-risk traffic stops. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Master-at-Arms Justin Caballa.)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 00:28
|Photo ID:
|8800269
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-N0443-6001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
