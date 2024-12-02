Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Patrick Hill provides hands-on training to students attending the U.S. Navy's Master-at-Arms "A" School at Naval Technical Training Center Lackland. The class is in week five of the seven-week course training on felony or high-risk traffic stops. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Master-at-Arms Justin Caballa.)