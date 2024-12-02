54th WPW & 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship Results

Photo By Sgt. Israel Sanchez | The winner of the 54th WPW Sniper Championship and Chief David R. Logan Sniper Team...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Israel Sanchez | The winner of the 54th WPW Sniper Championship and Chief David R. Logan Sniper Team Trophy is the Nebraska National Guard, Dec. 12, 2024. The WPW Sniper Championship, held at Fort Chaffee, Ark., and hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, brings together elite marksmen from around the world to compete in precision shooting and tactical decision-making, honoring the storied legacy of military sniper excellence. (National Guard Photo/Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

BARLING, Ark. — Thirty-three two-person sniper teams from across the globe are showcasing their precision and tactical expertise during the 54th Winston P. Wilson (WPW) Sniper Championship and the 34th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championship. The competitions, held Dec. 6–13, 2024, are hosted at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center in Barling, Arkansas.



The National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) and the U.S. Army National Guard Sniper School organized these events to test sniper skills and weapon systems in a simulated battle environment. These scenarios, designed to mirror real-world conditions, aim to sharpen participants’ capabilities.



This year, teams from the Netherlands and Italy joined competitors from the United States, furthering the international collaboration and friendly rivalry that have become hallmarks of the championship.



Col. Kevin Burton, NGMTC commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Huynh, NGMTC command sergeant major, presided over the ceremony honoring the accomplishments of these distinguished marksmen. VIP guests included Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, the adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard.



“These competitions are about more than just hitting targets. They’re about pushing limits, honing skills, and preparing our teams for the challenges they’ll face in real-world missions,” Burton said.



Since its inception in 1971, the WPW Sniper Championship has identified the National Guard’s top marksmen. Winners receive the prestigious Chief’s 50 Badge, an award established to honor excellence in marksmanship. This year’s 54th WPW Sniper Champion is Nebraska National Guard, earning the Overall Championship Team Trophy and the Chief David R. Logan Sniper Team Trophy.



The AFSAM Sniper Championship, first held in 1991, fosters camaraderie and skill-building among U.S. military forces and allied nations. This year’s 34th AFSAM champion is the 2nd Special Warfare Training Group, which excelled in a competition featuring identical courses of fire as the WPW.



This year’s events challenged participants with scenarios designed to test their physical endurance, mental focus, and teamwork. Teams navigated complex environments while engaging targets under pressure, enhancing their ability to respond effectively in combat situations.



“Every shot, every decision, and every movement in these events reflect the discipline and focus that make our forces exceptional. This is where training meets execution,” Burton said.



As the competitions conclude, participants take home not only trophies and accolades but valuable experiences that will shape their readiness for future missions. Events like the WPW and AFSAM continue solidifying their importance in developing the next generation of elite marksmen while fostering global partnerships.



FY2025 National Guard Sniper Competition Results:



WPW Sniper Team Champions

1st Place

- Nebraska National Guard

2nd Place

- Michigan National Guard

3rd Place

- Iowa National Guard

WPW Specialist Christopher Horton Precision Engagement Memorial Trophy

- Iowa National Guard

WPW Silent Hunter Team Champions

- Michigan National Guard

WPW Carbine & Pistol Champions

- Idaho National Guard



AFSAM Sniper Team Champions:

1st Place

- 2nd Special Warfare Training Group

2nd Place

- 3rd Special Forces Group

3rd Place

- All - Guard

AFSAM Precision Engagement Team Champions

- All - Guard

AFSAM Silent Hunter Team Champions

- 3rd Special Forces Group

Carbine & Pistol Champions

- 3rd Special Forces Group