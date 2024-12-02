34th AFSAM Sniper Championship Winner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The winner of the 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship and Chief David R. Logan Sniper Team Trophy is the 2nd Special Warfare Training Group, Dec. 12, 2024. The AFSAM Sniper Championship, held at Fort Chaffee, Ark., and hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, brings together elite marksmen from around the world to compete in precision shooting and tactical decision-making, honoring the storied legacy of military sniper excellence. (National Guard Photo/Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez)