    34th AFSAM Sniper Championship Winner [Image 1 of 2]

    34th AFSAM Sniper Championship Winner

    BARLING, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    The winner of the 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship and Chief David R. Logan Sniper Team Trophy is the 2nd Special Warfare Training Group, Dec. 12, 2024. The AFSAM Sniper Championship, held at Fort Chaffee, Ark., and hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, brings together elite marksmen from around the world to compete in precision shooting and tactical decision-making, honoring the storied legacy of military sniper excellence. (National Guard Photo/Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 19:11
    Photo ID: 8800046
    VIRIN: 241212-A-PG977-6986
    Resolution: 3743x3743
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: BARLING, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship Winner [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    34th AFSAM Sniper Championship Winner
    54th WPW Sniper Championship Winner

    54th WPW &amp; 34th AFSAM Sniper Championship Results

    Sniper
    Readiness
    Marksmanship
    AFSAM
    WPW
    NGMTC

