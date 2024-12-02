Fitzgerald Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) held a change of command ceremony on the flight deck at Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 12, 2024. Cmdr. Paul F. Richardson III assumed the duties and responsibilities as the Commanding Officer of Fitzgerald from Cmdr. Jayson C. Larsen. Capt. Gilbert Clark, commander, Naval Surface Group Southwest, presided over the ceremony, while Larsen’s children served as guest speakers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kruthun) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) held a change of command ceremony on the flight deck at Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 12, 2024.



Cmdr. Paul F. Richardson III assumed the duties and responsibilities as the Commanding Officer of Fitzgerald from Cmdr. Jayson C. Larsen. Capt. Gilbert Clark, commander, Naval Surface Group Southwest, presided over the ceremony, while Larsen’s children served as guest speakers.



“Dad, I can honestly say that you have always been the kind of person to lead by example,” said Larsen’s daughter. “As a daughter, there is no greater gift than having someone like you to look up to. You’ve taught me to be resilient and always be my best. I want you to know that I would share you with the Navy any day.”



During his 18 months in command, Larsen guided the crew through the maintenance and basic phases, ensuring Fitzgerald’s return to the Fleet. Additionally, Larsen led the Fitzgerald crew through Mariner Skills Week, Rim of the Pacific 2024, Combat Systems Ship’s Qualification Trials and the successful firing of the first Naval Strike Missile (NSM) from a U.S. Navy destroyer.



Reflecting on his time onboard, Larsen recalled his first speech to the crew.



“I hope you know how much you all meant to me. When I took command, in my speech, I promised to spend every minute of every hour of every day as your captain loving you, inspiring you, appreciating you, empowering you, uplifting you, and celebrating each and every one of you, and that’s exactly what I did,” said Larsen.



After the reading of orders and assumption of command, Richardson, now Fitzgerald’s 20th commanding officer, addressed his crew for the first time.



“Our tasking is clear; we must focus on war fighting readiness, remain vigilant and be ready to answer the nation’s call at any moment,” said Richardson. “When we are directed to sail in to harm’s way, we will be ready. And just as Lt. William Fitzgerald did so honorably, we will protect our people.”



In attendance at the ceremony was the ship’s sponsor, the daughter of namesake Lt. William Fitzgerald, Lynda Scholtz and her sister Penni.



Commissioned in 1995, Fitzgerald is homeported at Naval Base San Diego, where the ship is currently undergoing a series of upgrades and repairs in preparation for future sustained operations at sea.