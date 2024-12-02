Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Horses: From Historical Battlefields to Healing Invisible Wounds

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Service members living on many Air Force Bases often ask, ‘Why are there horse stables on an Air Force Base?” Formerly, as vice president of the Beale Air Force Base Horse Club, I was often asked this, and I responded to this question with a mixture of disbelief and shock. However, as years have passed, I’ve had more time to reflect on and articulate a better response.

    The presence of horse stables on Air Force bases has roots in the distant past when the Air Force was still the U.S. Army Air Corps. Before the age of advanced fighter jets and bombers, the military relied heavily on horses for logistics, communication, and mobility. As the U.S. Air Force developed into the modern military branch we know today, its mission expanded beyond defending the nation to include caring for the emotional and mental health of its personnel.

    A horses bond with Airmen is not only rooted in their military contributions but also in the profound connection they offer to those, like me, grappling with invisible wounds—psychological and emotional scars often unseen by the world.

    As a lifelong equestrian, I know firsthand that horses provide vital therapeutic support, helping to address invisible wounds. After being diagnosed with PTSD in 2021, I received therapeutic support through the Air Force, which enabled me to navigate my emotional crisis. Now, I seek to maintain my resilience by spending time with horses. Healing is a nonlinear journey, and horses serve as nonjudgmental companions, helping me remain present and consistent with myself.

    During my search to reconnect with horses, I discovered numerous free opportunities across the nation to heal through equine interaction. Programs such as the Wounded Warrior Project, Trails of Purpose, and other veteran-focused organizations incorporate horses into their healing initiatives, citing the calming and therapeutic effects of time spent with these majestic animals. The physical activity of grooming, riding, or simply being in their presence helps cope with stress, reduce anxiety, and build emotional intelligence.

    Although the horse’s role in the Air Force has evolved, their benefits remain intertwined with our military communities. I, for one, am deeply grateful.

    With today being the National Day of the Horse, I urge you to take this information and use it to connect with our base equestrian communities at the stables or find a therapeutic equestrian program!

