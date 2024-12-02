USACE Nashville District awards contracts for Old Hickory tornado recovery

Courtesy Photo | This is an aerial view taken Dec. 10, 2023, of the damage sustained to the Old Hickory...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This is an aerial view taken Dec. 10, 2023, of the damage sustained to the Old Hickory Hydropower Plant when a tornado struck the area the day before on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee. see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Near the one-year anniversary of the EF-2 tornado that severely damaged Old Hickory Lock & Dam and the Rockland Recreation area on Dec. 9, 2023, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has awarded two contracts to rebuild and restore facilities affected by the tornado.



The district awarded a contract to AIS Infrastructure, LLC, based in Carrollton, Georgia, on Dec. 6, 2024. Valued at $8,290,905, this design-build contract includes design services and onsite construction to restore the Rockland Recreation Area. Planned construction includes new shelters, picnic sites, a volleyball court, a playground area, security lighting, sidewalks, and paving.



The next contract was awarded on Dec. 10, 2024, also to AIS Infrastructure, LLC. Valued at $9,714,363, this design-build contract encompasses design services and onsite construction to fully restore damaged exterior walls, roof and interior finishes at the Old Hickory Power Plant, and a complete roof replacement at Old Hickory Lock.



The design and pre-construction phase of both design-build contracts are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, with completion projected within nine to 12 months.



The construction phases will begin with the restoration of the Rockland Recreation Area, projected to begin in fall 2025. Repairs to the power plant and navigation lock are projected to begin in winter 2025.



Following the tornado, USACE Nashville District focused on accurately assessing the post-storm damage to secure supplemental funding.



“Once the funding was made available, we worked diligently to complete detailed planning and scoping to get these contracts awarded so that work can begin,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander. “We appreciate the public’s patience and are committed to the full and complete restoration of these public facilities.”



The Nashville District operates Old Hickory Lake, Cheatham Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee; Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland, Laurel River Lake, and Martins Fork Lake in Kentucky; and Dale Hollow Lake in both Kentucky and Tennessee. These lakes attract approximately 32.5 million visitors annually.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.