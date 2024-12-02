U.S. Army, BR Zydeco Partnership Brings ‘Battle of the Bands’ to River Center

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | About Us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | About Us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army recruiting in Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee. Our 330-member field recruiting force is organized into eight recruiting companies with 45 recruiting stations, and we cover approximately 103,874 square miles of territory while searching for America’s best volunteers who will enable the Army to win a complex world. see less | View Image Page

BATON ROUGE, La.— The U.S Army and Zydeco Hockey partnered and invited local high school bands for a ‘Battle of the Bands’ competition during Zydeco’s matchup at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 6p.m., this December 14.



Inside of the River Center and above the ice, four local high school bands will play their latest-and-greatest during game intermissions and stoppage-of-plays, after close planning and coordination from the Baton Rouge Recruiting Company.



“We [Army] have had a strong partnership with the Zydeco Hockey organization for the last few years and this is our second time coordinating the event, with intentions to make the competition annual,” said Capt. Terron Riggins, Baton Rouge Recruiting Company Commander.

The following high schools and their respective bands will be in attendance, ready to showcase; Walter L. Cohen High School and University Laboratory School (LSU).



Baton Rouge is home to renowned university marching bands—Southern University A&M College and Louisiana State University—with significant notability for their own skill and showmanship, which is held in high regard by young, student band members throughout the area.



“With the city’s connection to university marching bands performance and showmanship, and its history with hockey teams, it was only right to hold this competition at the River Center during a Zydeco game,” Riggins said.

The River Center’s concourse area will host Soldiers and an informational booth for event goers to learn more about Army resources available to the local ‘Red Stick’ community.



For more information to conduct a live, on-site interview with uniformed Soldiers at the river Center during the sporting event, please contact terron.m.riggins.mil@army.mil at (504)-813-4163, or reach out directly to our office.