NY Guard Soldiers and an Airman mark National Guard birthday with cake cutting ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler | Maj. Gen. Michel Natali, assistant adjutant general, Army is joined by Airmen Gabriel...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler | Maj. Gen. Michel Natali, assistant adjutant general, Army is joined by Airmen Gabriel Geise, age 18, from Averill Park; Master Sgt. Michel Schin, age 59, from Ballston Spa; and Pvt. 1st Class Aliyah Billar, age 17, from the Bronx, in cutting the National Guard birthday cake during a ceremony marking the 388th anniversary of the National Guard on Dec. 13, 2024 at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York. Schin represents the oldest serving National Guard member retiring next year, as Geise starts her career this April and Billar enlisted Oct. 16th, 2024 represent the youngest serving members. (New York Army National Guard Photo by Stephanie Butler) see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, N.Y. -- Two New York National Guard Soldiers and an Airman commemorated the National Guard’s 388th birthday at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Friday, Dec. 13.



Army Guard Master Sgt. Michael Schin, age 59; Airman Gabriela Geise, 18; and 17-year-old Army Guard Pfc. Aliyah Billar joined Army Maj. Gen. Michel Natali, assistant adjutant general, Army, in cutting the traditional National Guard Birthday cake.



Schin, who enlisted in the Army in 1983, represented the history and traditions of the Army and National Guard, while Geise and Billar, who joined the Air Force and Army National this year, represented the future of the force.



The National Guard claims December 13, 1636, as its birthday. On that date the General Court of the Massachusetts Bay colony approved a law organizing the colonial militia into three regiments.



The New York National Guard can trace its earliest roots back to the militia force organized by the Dutch East Indies Company to protect it’s New Amsterdam settlement from attack by local natives or their English neighbors in Massachusetts and Virginia in the 1640s.



When New Amsterdam became New York in 1665, the militia was reorganized similar to the English.



In his remarks, Natali pointed out that members of the militia and National Guard have fought in every American War since the New English militias defeated native American tribes in King Philips War in 1765.



The New York Air National Guard can lay claim to one of the oldest units in the Air Force, Natali said. The 106th Rescue Wing’s 102nd Rescue Squadron has a lineage that reaches back to the New York National Guard 1st Aero Squadron organized in 1915.



“The men and woman who have served, and certainly continue to serve, the National Guard have participated in every one of America’s conflicts and have consistently been always ready and always there for every manner of domestic crisis or natural disaster over the past 388 years,” Natali said.



Today the New York Army National Guard is prepared to deploy 850 Soldiers to Africa, the Middle East and Guantanamo Bay in the coming year, while the New York Air National Guard continues to operate worldwide and especially in the polar regions, Natali noted.



“Central to our ability to answer the call is our people, our Soldiers, our Airmen, our civilian workforce, and their families, that support all of our efforts abroad and here at home,” Natali told his audience.



Schin, a resident of Ballston Spa, New York, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1983 and transferred to the Army Guard a year later, said it was an “honor and a privilege” to represent the history of the National Guard at the ceremony.



“This sort of helps to tie off my career,” said Schin, who is due to retire in five months.



Schin, a veteran of the Iraq War, has served as an infantry platoon leader, an assistant inspector general and as an information technology specialist.

He currently works for the National Guard as a civilian information technology specialist.



"It's been an awesome adventure from start to finish, and I would do it all over again," Schin said.



Airman Gabriela Geise, 18, graduated from Averill Park High School in Averill Park, New York, where she played varsity football and soccer.



She enlisted in the New Air National Guard on Sept. 5, 2024, and plans to train in the air transportation function with the 109th Airlift Wing. She reports for basic Airman training in April 2025.



“It was an honor to take part in the ceremony,” Geise said. “Being one of the youngest it is definitely and eye-opener being with one of the oldest.”



Army Pfc. Aliyah Billar, age 17, is originally from the Bronx in New York City and attends Brewster High School in Westchester County. The senior plays varsity lacrosse and was in Navy JROTC.



She enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in October and will serve in the 27th Finance Company in New York City and will report for basic training in August 2025.



She joined the Army Guard because one of her friends said it would help her grow, Billar said.



The New York National Guard can lay claim to a lot of National Guard history.



• New York gave the country the term National Guard for its militia forces when the 2nd Battalion, 11th Regiment of the New York Militia renamed themselves the National Guard to honor the Marquis de Lafayette, a hero of the American Revolutionary War who had commanded a force called the "Guard de National" in the early days of the French Revolution.



• The 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment was portrayed in the 1940 movie "The Fighting 69th" starring Jimmy Cagney and Pat O'Brien. The movie was based on the historic unit's service in World War I. The Irish folks song " The Fighting 69th" commemorates the units heroics in the Civil War.



• The New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division was given its nickname "The Rainbow Division" during World War I by General Douglas MacArthur. MacArthur, then a colonel, was charged with organizing a division of National Guard troops from across the country to deploy to France in 1917. He described the division as reaching across the country "like a rainbow."



• The band of the New York National Guard's 369th Infantry Regiment, an African-American unit originally formed as the 15th New York, is credited with introducing jazz music to Europe during World War I. The 369th became known as the Harlem Hell Fighters.



• The Soldiers of the New York National Guard's 105th Infantry Regiment faced the largest Japanese "Banzai" attack of the Second World War on 7 July 1944 on the Island of Saipan. The 1st and 2nd Battalions of the 105th Infantry had 650 men killed and wounded but killed more than 4,300 Japanese Soldiers. Three regimental Soldiers earned the Medal of Honor posthumously in that battle that day.



• The New York Air National Guard's 138th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, based at Syracuse, was one two Air National Guard units assigned to provide aircraft for the defense of the United States on March 1, 1953. Today the unit operates the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft.