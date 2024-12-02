National Guards 388th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Michel Natali, assistant adjutant general, Army is joined by Airmen Gabriel Geise, age 18, from Averill Park; Master Sgt. Michel Schin, age 59, from Ballston Spa; and Pvt. 1st Class Aliyah Billar, age 17, from the Bronx, in cutting the National Guard birthday cake during a ceremony marking the 388th anniversary of the National Guard on Dec. 13, 2024 at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York. Schin represents the oldest serving National Guard member retiring next year, as Geise starts her career this April and Billar enlisted Oct. 16th, 2024 represent the youngest serving members. (New York Army National Guard Photo by Stephanie Butler)