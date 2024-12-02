Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guards 388th Birthday

    National Guards 388th Birthday

    LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    New York National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Michel Natali, assistant adjutant general, Army is joined by Airmen Gabriel Geise, age 18, from Averill Park; Master Sgt. Michel Schin, age 59, from Ballston Spa; and Pvt. 1st Class Aliyah Billar, age 17, from the Bronx, in cutting the National Guard birthday cake during a ceremony marking the 388th anniversary of the National Guard on Dec. 13, 2024 at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York. Schin represents the oldest serving National Guard member retiring next year, as Geise starts her career this April and Billar enlisted Oct. 16th, 2024 represent the youngest serving members. (New York Army National Guard Photo by Stephanie Butler)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Guard Soldiers and an Airman mark National Guard birthday with cake cutting ceremony

    New York

    National Guard Birthday
    NYNG

