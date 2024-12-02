Fleet Activities Okinawa Holds Change of Command Ceremony

CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa – Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), held a change of command ceremony on Dec. 12, 2024, at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan.



Capt. Joseph “Jopa” Parsons relieved Capt. Patrick “Donk” Dziekan as commanding officer of CFAO during the time-honored naval tradition, marking a seamless transition of leadership.



Presiding over the ceremony, Rear Adm. Ian. L. Johnson highlighted the significance of the event.



“This ceremony is more than a ritual; it is a testament to the strength of our Navy and the extraordinary individuals who uphold its values,” Johnson said. “It is a moment to reflect on the accomplishments of a command that stands at the forefront of the Indo-Pacific theater and acknowledge the critical role CFAO plays in maintaining peace and security in this region.”



Johnson praised the CFAO team for their exceptional work under Dziekan’s leadership, which earned the command the 2023 Commander, Navy Installation Command Installation Excellence Award — the first time an installation outside the continental United States has received this

prestigious recognition.



“Team Okinawa has consistently demonstrated extraordinary professionalism and dedication to the mission, fulfilling critical operational and quality-of-life initiatives,” Johnson added. “The team supported uninterrupted fleet operations across multiple domains, executing hundreds of vessel movements and sorties while ensuring seamless logistics and operational readiness.”



Dziekan, a native of Ellison Bay, Wisconsin, reflected on his tenure, which began in December 2021, and expressed gratitude for the team and the host nation community.



“To the CFAO Sailors, civilians, and our host nation master labor contractors who give everything they have, day in and day out, thank you for never saying, ‘We can’t,’” Dziekan said. “You have shown great effort and willingness to go above and beyond your normal duties. Thank you for always giving it 100 percent in supporting the fleet, the warfighters, and their families.”



Dziekan also acknowledged the local Okinawan communities that welcomed him during his command.



“To my tomodachi from Heshikiya, Uruma City, Kadena, and Okinawa City that I have had the pleasure of getting to know, work, and play with, I have learned so much from you, and I truly believe I am a better person and leader today because of all you have taught and shared with me,” Dziekan said. “You have shared with me your friendship, history, and culture, and have taught me the true meaning of ‘Ichariba choodee’ (いちゃりばちょーでー) — ‘Once we meet, we are brothers and sisters.’ For this, I am forever grateful.”



During the ceremony, Capt. Mitsutaka Isogai, Commanding Officer of the Japan Maritime Self- Defense Force (JMSDF) Sub-Area Activity Okinawa, presented Capt. Dziekan with a certificate of commendation on behalf of Vice Adm. Tateki Tawara, Commandant, Sasebo District, JMSDF. The commendation recognized Dziekan’s efforts in fostering strong relationships

between CFAO and JMSDF, as well as his contributions to strengthening U.S.-Japan bilateral cooperation in support of regional security and stability.



Dziekan will assume his next role as Chief of Staff at Joint Region Marianas in Guam.



Parsons, a native of Dryden, New York, has lived in Yokosuka, Japan, since June 2021, most recently serving as the Maritime Operations Center Director and Deputy Chief of Staff for Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare, Commander, Submarine Group SEVEN. He expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead CFAO and continue the mission.



“It’s a special pairing in military life when you get orders to do a job you love doing, in a place where you love living. Japan is that place for me and my family, and serving as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces is that job for me,” Parsons said.



He also spoke to the privilege of serving alongside the CFAO team and the local Okinawan community.



“It’s a great honor and privilege to be given this opportunity to lead, collaborate, mentor, and learn, working with and for the CFAO team, our tenant commands, our Joint partners, the Kaijo Jieitai and other Self-Defense Force partners, and our Okinawan host communities and local

leaders,” Parsons said.



CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2024 Date Posted: 12.12.2024 20:21 Story ID: 487373 Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: DRYDEN, NEW YORK, US Hometown: ELLISON BAY, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Activities Okinawa Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by Candice Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.