Fort Carson gate named in tribute to Medal of Honor recipients

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, far right, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, far left; retired Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha, center; Sgt. Maj. Holland, second from left; Sgt. Maj. McDwyer, second from right; following a Aug. 14, 2024, ceremony to name Gate 1 "Freedom Gate." The name honors three 4th Infantry Division Medal of Honor Recipients: Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha, Staff Sgt. Ty Carter, and Capt. Florent Groberg. The naming of Gate 1 marks the first of five Fort Carson gates that will be named in honor of select 4th Infantry Division individuals and groups.

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson officially broke ground on the future site of the new “Freedom Gate” sign during a ceremony Aug. 14, 2024, in honor of 4th Infantry Division Medal of Honor recipients Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha, Staff Sgt. Ty Carter and Capt. Florent Groberg.



“We want to take time to honor those who help us mark our progress and also have led to success on this installation,” Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, said at the ceremony. “We also owe it to them and those they represent to remember and recall their extreme bravery and service to the nation.”



Doyle; 4th Inf. Div. Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty; Fort Carson garrison commander Col. Erik Oksenvaag; Fort Carson Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen and Romesha broke ground on the future site of the new gate sign.



Doyle continued by stating the gate naming recognizes the values that the Ivy Soldiers embody. Those values are passed down to Soldiers who follow behind them.



“Freedom Gate will be a testament to their legacy and a daily reminder for those who travel through this installation of the price of freedom,” said Doyle.



Romesha and Carter received the nation’s highest military honor for valor for their actions Oct. 3, 2009, while serving at Combat Outpost Keating in Kamdesh District, Nuristan Province, Afghanistan.



At 6 a.m. Oct. 3, 2009, Romesha and Carter came under attack by an enemy force estimated at 300 fighters who occupied all sides of the outpost. Romesha, 3-61st Cavalry, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., aided in eliminating several enemy fighters, recovering fallen Soldiers and led multiple recovery, resupply and counterattack operations. Romesha knowingly put his life in danger to save the lives of Soldiers.



“The impact of his bravery is felt not only in the immediate survival, but those who are with him, his comrades,” said Doyle. “It represents the enduring legacy of courage and leadership that he instilled in his organization.”



During the same battle, Carter, 3-61st Cavalry, 4th BCT, 4th Inf. Div., resupplied ammunition to fighting positions, provided first aid to a battle buddy, eliminated enemy troops and risked his own life to save a fellow Soldier who was injured and pinned down under enemy fire. Carter risked his life above and beyond the call of duty while engaging in enemy fire.



“Repeatedly, Staff Sgt. Romesha's selfless actions and commitment to his brothers in arms exemplify the highest standards of Valor,” said Doyle. “Non-commission officers like Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha and Staff Sgt. Carter are the crown jewel of our United States Army.”



Groberg received the Medal of Honor for his actions during an Aug. 8, 2012, attack in Asadabad, Afghanistan.



The morning of Aug. 8, 2012, Groberg, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., was responsible for the safety of several foreign nationals. He was part of an escort mission from Forward Operating Base Fiaz to the provincial governor's compound in Asadabad, Kunar, Afghanistan. Along the escort, an individual made an abrupt turn toward the formation and Groberg rushed the suspect to move him from the patrol. Another Soldier grabbed the bomber and drove him to the ground. While on the ground, the individual detonated his vest, causing a second bomber to detonate his vest early, adjacent to the patrol. Groberg’s actions on this day disrupted both bombers from detonating as planned, thus saving a majority of lives he was charged to protect.



“The impact of his bravery is immeasurable as he not only protects his comrades, but demonstrates the duty, courage, and selfless service that we expect in our leaders,” said Doyle. “His actions serve as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by others who serve at a high level and go to extraordinary lengths to protect their teammates.”



The naming of Gate 1 marks the first of five Fort Carson gates that will be named in honor of select 4th Inf. Div. individuals and groups.