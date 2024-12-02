Take your pain out to lunch: An EOD technician’s perspective on perseverance

FORT CARSON, Colo. – At a special leader professional development session with members of the 71st Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) met with one of the Army’s most decorated EOD technician, Retired Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Dawson.



Speaking in front of approximately 75 EOD technicians, Dawson recounted his complicated history with overcoming adversity at Fort Carson’s Mission Training Center Dec. 6, 2024.



“I experienced a traumatic event at a very young age,” Dawson said. “I had no concept of safety, and while I didn’t know it at the time, this trauma provided me with the motivation and the mindset to survive things later on in my life.”



Dawson joined the Army in 2008, initially serving with the 722nd EOD Company where he deployed once to Iraq. Dawson was later selected for the 28th Ordnance Company, a unit heavily integrated with the 75th Ranger Regiment and special operations units, with which he deployed seven times.



In October 2013, what began as a routine mission quickly escalated when an IED belt and a suicide vest detonated, injuring multiple Soldiers, including Dawson. Despite repeated IED detonations and his own injuries, Dawson was able to identify and mark multiple pressure plate IEDs while clearing the way for a casualty collection point.



“Despite being wounded by two separate IED detonations, Sgt. Dawson endured the most horrific circumstances while consistently pursuing the preservation of life,” his citation stated.

For his bravery and heroism, Dawson was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.



Upon returning home from the deployment, Dawson shared that he relied on alcohol to cope with the lingering pain and trauma.

It wasn’t until a colleague approached Dawson about his drinking that he began to notice his mental health had suffered in addition to his physical health.



Dawson put a limit on his drinking and started thinking about his mental health, which would later play a role in his survival.

During his final deployment in 2019, Dawson was accidentally shot while responding to a barricaded shooter.



The bullet entered his right arm, went through his chest and impacted his left shoulder blade.



The bullet collapsed both of his lungs and paralyzed him from the collarbone down.



“I remember saying, ‘I can’t feel my legs,’” said Dawson. “The medic with us knew this was serious and immediately began to help.”

The medic’s quick thinking to administer a chest tube and inflate Dawson’s collapsed lungs ultimately saved his life.



Dawson was medically evacuated to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, where he received life-saving surgery. After being out for nearly five days, Dawson was told there was a real possibility that he would never walk again.



“It was a very hard pill to swallow – the idea of never walking again,” said Dawson.



“But the surgeon walked in and asked if I could wiggle my toe. There was a flicker of movement from my right toe, so I knew there was still a connection there.”



Dawson’s push-through mentality, which had protected him throughout his childhood and combat deployments, would go on to serve as the foundation for his road to recovery.



Moving to the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Florida, Dawson worked tirelessly with doctors and physical therapists to relearn how to stand and walk again. In less than a year after his accident, he was able to walk unassisted.



“I would set small physical goals for myself,” explained Dawson.

From walking a 5K unassisted, to completing a 10K and eventually a sprint triathlon, Dawson refused to let his injuries sideline him. “I had so much life left to live.”



In addition to his physical healing, Dawson also shared insights into his mental health journey, or his “inner strength.”



“These failures and these setbacks allowed me to dissect situations and apply the lessons learned to other situations,” said Dawson. “It’s all about your perspective and your mindset.”



In his closing comments to the members of the 71st, Dawson left these pieces of advice:



“You should learn something new every day. Fight to be smarter than you were yesterday.



“Never let your mind get in the way of what you can achieve. Our bodies are way more capable than what we give them credit for. Your mind will be ready to stop way before your body is.



“And finally, take your pain out to lunch. Get to know your pain, become familiar with it, and don’t be afraid to get comfortable with it. Don’t stay angry at what’s happened to you. Persevere and continue to push.”

