APS-2 Coleman team hosts several groups of key partners, senior leaders at worksite

MANNHEIM, Germany – Over the past week the team at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite hosted multiple groups of key partners and senior leaders at the site.



Representatives from the Center for Army Analysis as well as the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General conducted site visits to APS-2 Coleman in Mannheim Dec. 5 to examine APS-2 processes and support to operations in Europe – including reception, transportation, and accountability of APS-2 as well as worksite facilities and future infrastructure improvement projects.



In addition, representatives from U.S. Army Sustainment Command conducted a week-long senior support site visit starting Dec. 5 to examine maintenance processes at APS-2 Coleman and discuss M2 Bradley readiness and the future Care of Supplies in Storage, or COSIS, plan at the site.



Army Field Support Battalion-Germany Commander Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal said his team from APS-2 Coleman did an outstanding job hosting the visitors and showing them the facilities and processes. He said the visiting leaders were impressed and took away many critical pieces of information to help them as they work with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade to make the APS-2 processes at Coleman even more efficient and effective.



In July, AFSBn-Germany assumed mission command of the Coleman APS-2 worksite, a final step in the 405th AFSB’s multi-year regional alignment and transformation initiative. The plan was set in motion in 2021 when U.S. Army Europe and Africa announced the Army would retain Coleman worksite, which was previously slated to be returned to the German government.



“The forward positioning of equipment, munitions and materiel eases strategic lift requirements for units deploying from the U.S. and reduces the costs associated with permanently basing large forces overseas,” Neal said. “Army Prepositioned Stocks at Coleman and throughout Europe serve as a strategic deterrent and support theater requirements in integrated campaigning, competition and conflict.”



“In short, we help build readiness,” said Neal. “The job of AFSBn-Germany and the Coleman worksite is to help enable the warfighter through readiness. It's what we do – enable the force.”



Coleman is one of six APS-2 worksites in Europe. Besides Coleman, there is an APS-2 work site in Dülmen, Germany, which is also under the mission command of AFSBn-Germany. Other APS-2 worksites in Europe include Eygelshoven, Netherlands; Zutendaal, Belgium; and Livorno, Italy, plus the Army’s newest, most modern APS-2 worksite in the world located in Powidz, Poland.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. APS-2 sites like Coleman help reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations. APS-2 equipment may also be drawn for use in training and exercises.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.