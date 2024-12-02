The Scuba Steve Show

Adel, Iowa - Staring into the eyes of an impatient 1,500-pound bull while attempting to entertain a crowd is no easy feat. One Iowa Army National Guard Soldier calls that his hobby and passion. He is known as Scuba Steve to the rodeo faithful.



When he’s not in uniform or running his landscaping business you might find Staff Sgt. Steven Roose, a petroleum supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, at a local rodeo making people laugh.



After a brief stint as a bull-rider, Roose became a rodeo clown in 2017. He now does a wide variety of rodeos throughout the Midwest from adult rodeos to big college rodeos to youth rodeos.



The logistics and planning involved in working several dozen rodeos per year is not unlike navigating a career in the Iowa Army National Guard which can present its own set of unique challenges. There’s often more opportunities and responsibilities in addition to the required one-weekend a month and two weeks a year that most Soldiers experience.



Fortunately, Roose has encountered an understanding leadership throughout his 13 years of service in the Iowa Army National Guard. That accommodation has allowed him to pursue his dreams while simultaneously fulfilling his obligation to the military.



Roose said the guard has also provided him financial stability, helped him stay fit, and eat healthy. All aspects that have helped him succeed in life and in the rodeo arena.



The children who attend the rodeo competitions are one of the main reasons he is a rodeo clown.“I try to be a role model to these kids,” said Roose. “So that’s kind of why I do it. It is the kids and the way they look up to me.”



There are some commonalities between a rodeo event and being in the Army. Teamwork, communication, and safety are vital for a successful mission or a rodeo competition. Roose prides himself on being one of the safest in the arena. He said, “At the end of the day, I’m an extra safety man in the arena along with the pickup men and the bullfighters."



Mounted riders, usually in pairs, serve as the pickup men. They ride alongside the bucking horse or bull to assist the cowboy in making a safe dismount. The bullfighters, dressed like rodeo clowns sans makeup, protect the cowboy from the bull after being bucked off.



“No one got really hurt this past year out of 27 shows I did. So I look at that as a plus on my part”, said Roose about his recent safety record in the arena.



That safety and care extends to the animals as well. Roose and other staff know how the livestock will react before any given ride. Roose said they know the animals like they know their own children.



Rodeo announcers are also an integral part of the team. They keep the event moving. They describe the action and entertain the crowd by interacting with the rodeo clown. Announcers and the rodeo clowns are usually the only crewmembers with a microphone.



Roose’s announcer at this year’s Honey Creek Youth Rodeo event over the Memorial Day weekend at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel, Iowa, was Joey McDonough, an insurance agent from Chariton, Iowa.



McDonough has been doing what he calls his “side gig” for about three years and Roose was his very first rodeo clown he worked with. McDonough said, “It's all about just communication. I'll look down and I've worked with him enough. I’ll kind of get signals from him if he's going to get ready to say something or if he's going to lay back and let me do my thing.”



That type of communication and esprit de corps between a rodeo crew in an arena is somewhat akin to interpersonal relationships developed in the Army. Which is especially important if you’re in a deployed environment.



Maj. Reuben Garza, deputy state surface manager, G4, Joint Force Headquarters, Iowa Army National Guard, deployed with Roose in 2021 to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



Garza was the officer-in-charge of the white cell team Roose was on at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center. Roose ended up in a role as a liaison officer that was customer-centric to those in and around the installation.



“I think he has a good sense of reading the room,” said Garza. “As a rodeo clown you know what's going to be funny. You know what's not. I would watch him interface with some of our security forces over there and be amazed at how at ease he was with discussion. He didn't get flustered.”



In regards to Roose’s personality Garza said, “He took everything in stride. We were in a very contentious relationship with some of our clients out there. Steve handled it all great. I mean nobody could be mad at Sergeant Roose. He just had that charm about him.”



Whether he’s wearing a cowboy hat or patrol cap, that natural charisma honed by military service and a rodeo career has suited Roose well. Regardless if it’s delighting hundreds of fans or inspiring a squad of Soldiers. Roose has and will continue to endure himself to countless individuals no matter what arena he may be in.

