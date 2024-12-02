Date Taken: 12.11.2024 Date Posted: 12.11.2024 23:18 Photo ID: 8795572 VIRIN: 241211-A-QO425-3929 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 150.56 KB Location: IQ

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Courtesy Photo [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.