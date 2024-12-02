Guard members, Joint Service Staff come together to spread Holiday Magic

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Brenner, AGR Human Resources Office Non-Commissioned in...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Brenner, AGR Human Resources Office Non-Commissioned in Charge, Joint Force Headquarters and Staff Sgt. Brianne Patterson, Human Resources Non-Commissioned Officer, G1 Personnel Office, sorts out gifts in support of the Joint Service Support’s Holiday Magic, Dec. 10, 2024 at the Pierce Country Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

For more than 300 Washington National Guard families, this year’s holiday season was made a little more magical thanks to the Joint Services Support’s Annual Holiday Magic event held on December 11, 2024, at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray.



“We were able to help well over 300 families this year through the amazing support of our partners,” said Deb Discolo, lead military and family readiness specialist with Joint Service Support (JSS). “Our intent isn’t just to give a handout but to get these families in a better place moving forward.”



As in years past, the JSS, with the help of countless organizations and volunteers, alleviated the pressures of the holidays for military families by providing gifts, stocking stuffers and holiday meals.



“We have to thank our partners, including Heartbeat for Warrior, Pierce Military Business Alliance, National Guard Association of Washington, Association of the U.S. Army, Hometown Realtors, American Legion John D. ‘Bud’ Hawk Post 109 Silverdale, Tacoma Elks, and Puyallup Elks. Without them, none of this would be possible,” Discolo said.



In addition to receiving gifts and meals, service members and their families were asked to meet with service providers from JSS. The intent was to connect families with resources that could support them beyond the holiday season.



The full-time staff members of JSS, along with numerous volunteers from the Washington National Guard, played key roles in setting up and cleaning up the event. They also assisted families in securing their items and food.



“I got involved with volunteering at Joint Service Support because of Mr. Orr,” said Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Brenner, Human Resources Office non-commissioned officer in charge. “I actually do a lot of volunteering outside of the Guard. I support Wear Blue to Remember and Gold Star families, and this was something he suggested. He said, ‘Hey, you do a lot of stuff; why don’t you start helping here? We could always use the help.’”



Brenner not only embraced the chance to volunteer but also encouraged others to join in.



“It just kind of takes off from there. You start doing one good thing, and it becomes a trend,” Brenner said.



Overall, the event was a resounding success for both the families who benefited and the JSS team who organized it.



“We try to alleviate the stress on our service members who need help. We want to ensure they’re getting the resources they need so they don’t have to come back again next year,” Discolo said. “We’re focused on setting them up for future success.”



As for Brenner, she hopes to inspire other Guard members to make an impact.



“Get with Mr. Orr or Mr. Bassett at Joint Service Support. Just ask how you can help and get involved. Go into their building and ask—they’d be happy to get you started,” Brenner said.