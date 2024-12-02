Washington National Guard NCOs Advocate for Stronger Enlisted Corps in Thailand, Malaysia

A joint team of noncommissioned officers (NCOs) from the Washington Air and Army National Guard visited Thailand and Malaysia from Dec. 1-5, 2024, to strengthen military ties and share best practices.



This all-NCO team marked a historic first for the Washington National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Their mission was to engage with Thai and Malaysian military leaders to discuss empowering NCOs and enlisted personnel within their ranks.



“If any nation wants to be a formidable force, they need to invest in their backbone: the enlisted corps,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Allan Lawson, the command senior enlisted leader for the Washington National Guard.



One significant challenge facing the Royal Thai Armed Forces is their planned transition to an all-volunteer military within the next three years.



“To make this transition successful, they need to establish a stronger NCO corps to improve soldiers’ lives and create more opportunities for all service members,” said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Magen Fossoth, a chief instructor with the Washington Army National Guard.



Another critical issue discussed was the integration of women into combat roles. Currently, women in the Thai and Malaysian militaries are primarily limited to staff and administrative positions.



“Empowering your female population will not only make you more diverse but also more lethal,” said Lawson.



Fossoth, who has served in the Army National Guard for 17 years, shared her experiences integrating women into combat roles.



“I’ve seen women taking on greater leadership roles,” Fossoth said. “It’s something I’d like to see in the Thai and Malaysian forces because I know there are talented females in their ranks. They have a strong sense of pride in their service.”



As the State Partnership Program continues to evolve, the goal is for Thai and Malaysian forces to strengthen their enlisted corps and enhance trust between commissioned and noncommissioned officers.



“I hope the engagements we’ve had on this visit prove effective,” said Fossoth. “I hope we continue setting and accomplishing goals and start to see the growth of those positions while improving interactions between officers and NCOs.”



The State Partnership Program aims to foster military-to-military relationships between U.S. states and partner nations. The Washington National Guard has partnered with Thailand since 2002 and with Malaysia in 2017.

