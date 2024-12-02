ODWC Recognizes Tulsa District Biologist for Partnership Efforts

Photo By Stacey Reese | A Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee was recognized by the Oklahoma...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | A Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee was recognized by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation director for his contribution for promoting partnerships between the federal and state agencies during the ODWC monthly meeting Dec. 2. Jason Person, biologist, USACE was recognized by ODWC Director Wade Free for his efforts to facilitate shooting range projects and habitat management in wildlife areas licensed to the State of Oklahoma. Pictured with Person are ODWC Shooting Range Coordinator Amanda Thomas and, Wildlife Biologist, Fort Gibson Wildlife Management Area. see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee was recognized by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation director for his contribution for promoting partnerships between the federal and state agencies during the ODWC monthly meeting Dec. 2.



Jason Person, biologist, USACE was recognized by ODWC Director Wade Free for his efforts to facilitate shooting range projects and habitat management in wildlife areas licensed to the State of Oklahoma.



"I'm impressed with Jason’s no-nonsense, get-things-done approach," said Free. "It’s not that he has to do it, but he wants to. I’ve always said it’s not what you’re working with but who you’re working with that matters.”



Natural Resources Management Branch Team Lead Lee Perry recognizes Person's hard work and professionalism.



“I’ve known Jason going back to our Park Ranger days at Oologah at the beginning of our careers,” said Perry. “He’s always been good to work with and willing to assist with projects and various actions related to USACE, and I am not surprised at all by the recognition.”



Tulsa District USACE owns about 300,000 acres of land managed by ODWC as wildlife management areas, providing public access for outdoor enthusiasts.



“The partnership with USACE is crucial,” said ODWC Shooting Range Coordinator Amanda Thomas. “Many of our shooting range projects are located on Corps land. Without this partnership, ODWC couldn’t advance projects that benefit thousands of outdoor enthusiasts.”



This year, Person reviewed more than 30 ODWC projects, including shooting ranges, grazing leases, cedar removal, fire breaks, fence replacements, roads, and herbicide use, according to Free.



“These projects work together for the benefit of the environment,” said Person. “The consistent management practices between our agencies help us collaborate effectively.”



“ODWC provides a much-needed recreational opportunity,” said Person. “This partnership exemplifies what state and federal agencies can achieve when working together to meet their missions and serve the people of Oklahoma.”



Melinda Fisher, chief, Natural Resources Management, Tulsa District highlighted the challenges of ODWC projects but credited the strong partnership with advancing recreational opportunities.



“Jason’s work has been instrumental in providing new and refreshed facilities for Oklahoma’s sportsmen and women on USACE lands,” Fisher said.



According to Thomas, there are plans to build or renovate 12 public shooting ranges over the next several years as part of this partnership.