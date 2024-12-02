Unity Through Sacrifice, Navy Capt. Honors Pearl Harbor Legacy

Photo By Cmdr. Jeffrey Gray | 241209-N-SI684-5254 Batavia, Ill. (Dec. 9, 2024) – Approximately 300 guests,...... read more read more Photo By Cmdr. Jeffrey Gray | 241209-N-SI684-5254 Batavia, Ill. (Dec. 9, 2024) – Approximately 300 guests, including members of the Navy League of the United States Aurora Chapter, gave Capt. Christopher Labissiere, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Great Lakes, a standing ovation as he concluded his Pearl Harbor Day commemorative remarks. His speech, highlighting resilience, unity, and vigilance, deeply resonated with the audience, leaving a lasting impression and inspiring renewed commitment to honoring the sacrifices of the past. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray) see less | View Image Page

BATAVIA, Ill. — In a moving Pearl Harbor Day commemorative speech delivered at the Lincoln Inn on Dec. 9, Capt. Christopher Labissiere, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center, Great Lakes, called for vigilance and unity while honoring the sacrifices that transformed a devastating attack into a defining moment of national resilience. Speaking to an audience of 300, Labissiere emphasized the enduring significance of Pearl Harbor as both a lesson in preparedness and a rallying cry for collective purpose.



“Pearl Harbor became a turning point, galvanizing a nation in a state of indifference into a unified front, taking action against those who would threaten freedom,” said Labissiere. “Today, as we honor the courage of those who served then and now, we recommit to vigilance and readiness, safeguarding the ideals for which they sacrificed.”



The event, hosted by the Navy League of the United States Aurora Council, underscored the organization’s mission to elevate public awareness of maritime issues while supporting Navy Junior ROTC programs and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps. Labissiere’s address paid tribute to the valor of those who defended Pearl Harbor, connecting their courage to contemporary challenges facing the United States, including cyber threats and global instability.



Attendees praised the speech for its historical insights and its relevance to modern concerns. “Capt. Labissiere’s speech delivered fundamental insights into the history of the attack while offering encouraging and inspiring words to our young people, ensuring his remarks resonate throughout the community,” said Col. Rick Todas (USA, Retired), president of the 786 Club of the Union League Club of Chicago.



Labissiere’s biography, reflecting decades of service from the deck of the USS Enterprise to deployments in Iraq and the Arabian Gulf, lent weight to his call for unity. Drawing from his experiences as a leader in both the active and reserve components of the Navy, he emphasized the importance of readiness—not only as a military imperative but also as a civic duty.



“Capt. Labissiere’s speech was a powerful call for unity and the patriotism needed to sustain it in both good and bad times,” said Capt. Lenard Wass (USNR, Ret.), chairman of the 786 Club. “In reminding us that we live in a wonderful country, he delivered a message that will resonate far beyond this room, inspiring our community to embrace its shared purpose.”



Concluding his remarks, Labissiere reflected, “Pearl Harbor was a moment of profound loss, but it was also a moment of profound unity. It transformed citizens into warriors and propelled our nation into a united front.”



His remarks encapsulated the broader themes of the day: honoring the past, confronting present challenges, and ensuring the nation’s future security. By connecting the historical significance of Pearl Harbor to today’s geopolitical realities, Labissiere reinforced a timeless lesson.



As he concluded, he urged, “Let us honor that legacy not just with words but with actions—by supporting those who serve, by ensuring our military remains strong, and by dedicating ourselves to the principles that those who served at Pearl Harbor fought and died defending.”



The speech and its call to action left a lasting impression, reminding attendees that unity and vigilance are not only the lessons of history but also the demands of the present.