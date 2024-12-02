Hospitalman Ma. Angeline Viernes: Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Blue Jacket of the Year for 2024

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Ma. Angeline Viernes is Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Blue Jacket...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Ma. Angeline Viernes is Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Blue Jacket of the Year for 2024. Viernes advises other Sailors to remain committed to excellence in all tasks no matter if they are large or small. see less | View Image Page

Hospitalman Ma. Angeline Viernes finds meaning in her Navy Medicine career through the direct impact she and her peers have on the well-being of patients visiting Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.



Viernes serves as a General Duty Corpsman at the clinic and recently earned the title of “Blue Jacket of the Year” for 2024.



“There is something deeply fulfilling about helping someone…being able to listen to their stories or simply offer comfort can mean the world to them,” said Viernes.



Viernes, a native of Oak Harbor, Washington, serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as a General Duty Corpsman in the facility’s Patient Centered Medical Home. Her daily duties and responsibilities include greeting patients, taking their vital signs and assisting medical providers during the encounter. Patients range in age from newborn babies to retired service members, requiring her to be flexible in her approach while sometimes easing patients’ anxiety about their care.



The “Blue Jacket of the Year” award recognizes junior Sailors at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point who excelled in their clinic duties while demonstrating motivation to grow in their professional knowledge and personal lives.



“I felt it was an opportunity to represent my team and showcase my work as an individual,” said Viernes about being nominated for the recognition. “Preparation involved a combination of studying Navy knowledge, understanding leadership principles, and staying current on the news and clinic operations. I also leaned on the mentorship of my peers and senior leaders, who helped me with my presentation skills.”



Viernes was formally named the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Blue Jacket of the Year for 2024 at a ceremony held Wednesday, November 27, 2024 aboard the facility where she was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in recognition of her accomplishment.



“My advice is to stay committed to excellence in everything you do, big or small,” said Viernes. “Recognition like ‘Blue Jacket of the Year’ comes not from seeking it, but from consistently going above and beyond. Most importantly, be genuine and let your actions speak for themselves.”