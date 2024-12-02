Hospitalman Ma. Angeline Viernes: Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Blue Jacket of the Year for 2024

Hospitalman Ma. Angeline Viernes is Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Blue Jacket of the Year for 2024. Viernes advises other Sailors to remain committed to excellence in all tasks no matter if they are large or small.
11.27.2024
12.11.2024
