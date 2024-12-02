Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospitalman Ma. Angeline Viernes: Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Blue Jacket of the Year for 2024

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospitalman Ma. Angeline Viernes is Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Blue Jacket of the Year for 2024. Viernes advises other Sailors to remain committed to excellence in all tasks no matter if they are large or small.

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    corpsmen
    Navymedicine

