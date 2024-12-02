Maj. Gen. Welsh Reappointed as State’s Adjutant General

Governor-elect Bob Ferguson recently announced that he reappointed Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh as the state’s adjutant general, serving as director of the Washington Military Department, commander of the Washington National Guard, and the governor’s Homeland Security Advisor.



In his press release, Ferguson named three reappointments for state agency directors: Welsh, Cami Feek as director of the Employment Security Department, and Derek Sandison as director of the Department of Agriculture.



“I am thankful for these individuals and their unwavering commitment to Washington state,” Ferguson said. “Their experience will help us move our state forward to better serve all Washingtonians.”



Welsh was appointed adjutant general by Gov. Jay Inslee in June 2024. He previously served as deputy director of the Washington Military Department and commander of the Washington Air National Guard.



“I am deeply honored to continue to serve in this capacity and look forward to working closely with Governor-elect Ferguson and his team to strengthen our communities and enhance our national security,” Welsh said. “The Washington Military Department is made up of dedicated public servants who work around the clock to fulfill our critical missions. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional team and make a meaningful impact on the lives of Washingtonians.”



The Washington Military Department manages the state’s Emergency Management Division, the Washington Youth Challenge Academy, the Washington National Guard, and the Washington State Guard. Its mission is to minimize the impact of emergencies and disasters on people, property, environment, and the economy of Washington State at the region; provide trained and ready forces for state and federal missions; and provide structured alternative education opportunities for at risk youth.



Welsh has 36 years of military experience and spent the last decade working in various capacities with the Washington Military Department. Along with serving as the department's deputy director and commander of the Washington Air National Guard, Welsh was chief of staff for the department from 2014 to 2017, and the 194th Wing Commander from 2017 to 2019.



“I’ve said many times – this is the most dangerous period I’ve experienced throughout my military career,” Welsh said. “It’s a comfort knowing we have a team in place who are not only capable but fully committed to meeting the challenges we face. Their dedication and resilience give me confidence that we can protect our state and nation in these uncertain times.”

