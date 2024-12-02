Collaboration, education key at Clothing and Textiles ‘A Day in the Life’ event

Educating fellow team members on their respective job roles highlighted the interconnectivity of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team during “A Day in the Life” event July 23.



Nearly a dozen C&T employees gave three-minute presentations on how their respective job functions support getting warfighters the clothing and equipment they need to complete their missions.



“I love my job,” said Leonard Johnson a senior product specialist in the Dress Clothing division. “To be a product specialist you have to be able to think on your feet. It’s my responsibility to make sure [an item] looks right and is made right.”



Product specialists are sought out by other team members to ensure item specifications are accurate, Johnson explained. Johnson also described the role product specialists perform evaluating items, flagging items off by even the smallest variance.



“If I have to go to a depot and spend all week sorting through product, I will do that,” Johnson said. “If I have to go to a vendor and show him why his stitch type is wrong, why his thread is too big… that’s my responsibility.”



Additional speakers included a materiel planner, contracting officer, acquisition specialist, resolution specialist, demand planner, financial supplier agent and customer account specialist. Each speaker provided an overview of their role and shared technical job function details.



The C&T Cultural Improvement Team event sponsored the event, which is part of a series that will continue to share in-depth presentations on specific job roles.



“I think the event went very well,” said Mark Kaminer, materiel planner on the Chemical Protective Items and Glove team. “The room was filled with engaged people, some taking notes, others who asked questions. In addition to the information provided, I think the class helped people get to know their co-workers better.”



Kaminer said he received feedback from attendees the class was helpful for both new and seasoned C&T employees.



“There were a few attendees that were new to C&T and the Government and said the class was very helpful and they came because they wanted to learn about all the job roles,” Kaminer said. “Others, that had been at C&T for quite a while, even said they learned something new.”

